Gladiators wrap filming in Utilita Arena Sheffield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As the dust settles on Series 2 of Gladiators at Utilita Arena Sheffield, it's hard not to reflect on the incredible journey fans have experienced over the past few weeks. The series, which became a nationwide sensation earlier this year, made an amazing return, and the excitement at the arena has been intense from day one.

The spectacle that is Gladiators didn’t just happen overnight. The Arena was taken over for the entire month of July, with an army of crew members and engineers transforming the venue into a gladiatorial battleground. The preparation was a massive undertaking, with everything from the intricate set designs to the intense training sessions for the new Gladiators being meticulously planned. This wasn’t just a show—it was a large-scale production that brings a significant boost in profile for Sheffield!

Over the course of the filming schedule, audiences were treated to some of the most memorable moments in Gladiators history. With new events introduced and a lineup of fresh Gladiators—each bringing their own unique flair—the show continued to push the boundaries of entertainment. While we can’t name these new Gladiators, rest assured they are ready to dazzle viewers with jaw-dropping performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As if the regular shows weren't enough, Gladiators fans were in for a special treat with the Gladiators: Celebrity Special. This one-off episode saw four brave celebrities—Rob Beckett, Louise Minchin, Joel Dommett, and Ellie Taylor—taking on the ultimate challenge.

Gladiators

Rob Beckett humorously predicted his fate, saying, "I can’t wait to be absolutely crushed by the Gladiators... I’ve got no idea why I agreed to this."

As the final show wraps up, fans are left eagerly awaiting the next chapter of this iconic series. Dom Stokes General Manager at Utilita Arena Sheffield, commented on the success of the shows, stating, "hosting the second series of the absolute phenomenon that is BBC’s Gladiators has been a fantastic experience for the venue and the city. The energy and enthusiasm from everyone working on the show and the audience were unmatched, and it’s clear that Sheffield has once again proven itself as a top-tier destination for major productions. Utilita Arena Sheffield is the home of the Gladiators”

The upcoming TV series, featuring both the main Gladiators competition and the highly anticipated Celebrity Special, is set to air soon. While exact dates are still under wraps, fans can expect the action to hit their screens soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the Gladiators may be taking a break, the action at Utilita Arena Sheffield never stops. Make sure you don’t miss out on future events by signing up for the newsletter or joining the WhatsApp community. You’ll be the first to hear about upcoming shows, exclusive offers, and special announcements.