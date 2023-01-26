The BBC are seeking people who “have what it takes” to star in the Gladiators reboot. The advert on the BBC website says the “much loved” Saturday night show is returning with a “brand new generation of superhuman Gladiators”.

Producers of the show, which will be filmed at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, are searching the country for “elite athletes of the peak of their physical fitness” to be part of the brand new generation. They are also on the hunt for Contenders who have the speed and skill to take on the “mighty new Gladiators”. Applicants must be aged 18 or over and can apply online.