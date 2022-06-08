Four Lions: Here are some of the popular filming locations of the BAFTA-winning movie you can still visit in Sheffield

Four Lions was a smash-hit around the world and became one of Britain’s best-loved films along with The Full Monty, helping to put Sheffield on the map worldwide.
It was directed by Christopher Morris, who is famous for other successful productions such as the hilarious series Brass Eye, and indie favourite Nathan Barley.
Four Lions tells the tale of a group of jihadists who aim to become suicide bombers.
The 2010 film gets to the heart of these characters and has some laugh-out-loud moments while dealing with a very tough topic.
A group of young Muslim men living in Sheffield decide to wage jihad, and they hatch an inept plan to become suicide bombers.
Omar played by Riz Ahmed and Waj, played by Kayvan Novak have a brief, disastrous run at a Pakistan training camp, while Faisal, played by Adeel Akhtar, works on an unlikely scheme to train crows to carry bombs.
Their ill-conceived plan begins at the London Marathon with their bumbling attempts to disrupt the event while dressed in outlandish costumes and things quickly fall out of place.
These are some of the most popular filming locations for Four Lions - see if you can spot where they are in the city.