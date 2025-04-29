Films for the May Bank Holiday weekend at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza

Jack Black stars in Minecraft Movie at the Hollywood Plaza in Scarborough

The following films are on at the Hollywood Plaza, Scarborough, this bank holiday weekend and into next week until Thursday May 8.

A Minecraft Movie (PG): rollicking family-friendly adventure based on the game, which reunites the Nacho Libre ringmaster with his gregarious leading man Jack Black.

A lot can happen in 300 seconds in three-dimensional pixellated worlds populated with creepers, endermen, skeletons, spiders, zombies and a chicken jockey.

Each monster wreaks havoc in frenetically paced action sequences, which are the cinematic equivalent of dropping a mint candy into a bottle of cola – noisy, messy and fun in short bursts.

The plot – former arcade game world champion Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison, Jason Momoa, owner of the Game Over World vintage computer and video emporium in Chuglass, Idaho, buys the contents of a storage unit and unknowingly acquires the Orb of Dominance.

A young boy named Henry who has moved to the town with his older sister Natalie unwittingly activates the Orb and is sucked through a portal with Natalie, Garrett and sassy real estate agent Dawn.

They are stranded in the Overworld, where they learn the basic mechanics of Minecraft, befriend villagers, outrun exploding creepers and face hordes of angry piglins.

The terrified interlopers join forces with the Orb’s ebullient protector, Steve, Black, to restore peace and find a way back home.

Daily from Thursday May 1 to Thursday May 8 at 4.30pm.

Saturday May 3, Sunday May 4 and Monday May 5 at 1.30pm.

Sinners (15): horror movie. Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

Director Ryan Coogler gives the audience a stylish vampire yarn, which explicitly harnesses the transcendental power of instruments and the human voice to connect people from different cultures across space and time.

Michael B Jordan, Jack O’Connell, Miles Caton and Hailee Steinfeld star.

Daily from Friday May 2 until Thursday May 8 at 7.30pm.