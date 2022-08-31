Films and streamed events at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre for September

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The follow-up to the 2019 hit UK film Fisherman’s Friends about the sea shanty group from Port Isaac, Cornwall, is based on the second part of the true story about their struggles with fame

Film programmer, Steve Carley said: “We have the second of our annual Fossil Film Fests in association with our friends at the Yorkshire Fossil Festival: this year, Raquel Welch fights dinosaurs in her famous fur bikini in One Million Years BC, there’s a volcanic romance in the documentary Fire of Love and Fred and Barney are back in the film version of The Flintstones.

“For music fans we have the return of the Fisherman’s Friends and a screening of the 50th Anniversary Tour of Tubular Bells."

Films at the SJT in September are:

One Millions Years BC stars Raquel Welch in the famous fur bikini and John Richardson and is set in a fictional age of cavemen and dinosaurs.

Friday September 2 at 2pm; Saturday September 3 at 2pm and 7pm; Monday September 5, Tuesday September 6, Wednesday September at 7pm and Thursday September 8 at 2pm.

Prima Facie (event cinema): A brilliant young barrister, Tessa has worked her way up from working class origins to be at the top of her game. An unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge. Jodie Comer returns to the Stephen Joseph cinema screen by popular demand.

Friday September 2 at 7pm.

NT Live: Much Ado About Nothing (live streaming): Katherine Parkinson and John Heffernan lead the cast in Shakespeare’s romcom of sun, sea and mistaken identity.

Thursday September 8 at 7pm.

Mr Malcolm’s List: A young woman in an alternate version of 19th-century England helps her friend get revenge on a suitor who rejected her for failing a requirement on his list of qualifications for a bride.

Friday September 9 at 2pm; Saturday September 10 at 7pm; Monday September 12, Tuesday September 13 at 7pm.

Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time: A documentary profiling the great American writer, filmed over the last five years of his life.

Friday September 9 at 7pm; Saturday September 10 at 2pm

The Quiet Girl (Irish with English subtitles): In rural Ireland in the early 1980s, a quiet, neglected girl is sent away from her dysfunctional family to live with foster parents for the summer.

Wednesday September 14 at 7pm

Saturday September 17 at 2pm

Yorkshire Fossil Festival: The Flintstones: A live action reimagining of the classic animation with John Goodman and, in her final film role, Elizabeth Taylor as Pearl Slaghoople.

Saturday September 17 at 5pm

Yorkshire Fossil Festival: Fire of Love: documentary film that follows the lives and careers of volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft. The screening will be followed by a question and answer session with Dr Rebecca Williams, Reader in Volcanology at the University of Hull.

Dr Williams’ research focuses on hazardous volcanic flows, with the aim of understanding how communities may be affected by volcanic eruptions past, present and future. She was a consultant on Fire of Love and will chat to festival director Dr Liam Herringshaw about all things volcanic.

Saturday September 17 at 7.30pm

It Snows in Benidorm: Peter, Timothy Spall, has worked all his life at a Manchester bank. When he takes early retirement, he visits his brother in Benidorm, only to discover that he's disappeared.

Tuesday September 20at 7pm; Wednesday September 21 at 7pm; Thursday September 22 at 2pm; Friday September 23 at 7pm; Saturday September 24 at 2pm and 7pm.

Tubular Bells 50th anniversary tour (event cinema): As Tubular Bells, the highest selling instrumental album ever, approaches its 50th anniversary, an epic new stage production has been commissioned that re-invents the album with an incredible cinematic score, live musicians and performers.

Thursday September 22 at 7pm.

Singin’ in the Rain (film, 1952, dementia-friendly screening): A silent film star falls for a chorus girl just as he and his delusional, jealous screen partner are trying to make the difficult transition to talking pictures in 1920s Hollywood. Gene Kelly stars.

Friday September 23 at 1pm.

ROH Live: Madama Butterfly (live streaming): With a score that includes Butterfly’s aria Un bel dì, vedremo (One fine day) and the Humming Chorus, Giacomo Puccini’s opera is entrancing and ultimately heart-breaking. Moshe Leiser and Patrice Caurier’s exquisite production takes inspiration from 19th-century European images of Japan.

Tuesday September 27 at 7.15pm.

RSC: Richard III (event cinema): Young Richard of Gloucester (Arthur Hughes) uses the chaos of the Wars of the Roses to begin his unscrupulous climb to power in this classic Shakespearean history of a king in the throes of jealousy and murder.

Ben Hall, whom Stepehn Jospeh audiences saw on our stage in the title role in Henry V in 2018, plays Clarence in this new RSC production.

Wednesday September 28 at 7pm.

Long Way Back: A reluctant father and his estranged daughter are forced to make a long eventful car journey home after she leaves university under tragic circumstances.

Kate Edney, Chloe Endean, Susan Penhaligon and Tristan Sturrock star.

Monday September 26 at 7pm; Thursday September 29 at 2pm and 7pm.

Cinema tickets at the Stephen Joseph Theatre for films are £7 (concessions £6; Circle members/NHS/under-30s £5); for event cinema including ‘captured live’, £12; for live and delayed live streamings, £17.

Dementia-friendly films: carers go free.