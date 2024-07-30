Filmmaking trio return with new project - this time filming at Matlock Bath Pavilion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Starring Brian Clarke, Jacob Poole, Callum Gascoyne, and Kathryn Georghiou ‘Dead on Distribution’ is a film set in the 1980s during the 'video nasties' era, when independent films were being replaced with VHS copies.

These were typically low budget, often horror flicks, because there was less regulation around films that weren’t released in the cinema. Often these were exploitative films, with excessive violence, which caused a lot of controversy at the time.

‘Dead on Distribution’ follows the experience of a major UK film producer from the Northwest, who is working with an up-and-coming actor in one of the many films he is distributing. When the actor realises his new film is a failure, he becomes upset at the producer, and his dark past unravels in a thrilling climax.

The film will be almost entirely shot at Matlock Bath Pavilion, a community ran venue in Derbyshire, purchased for only £1 in 2012. Events Coordinator at The Pavilion, Debroah Bowater, is working closely with the ‘Dead on Distribution’ team to make sure the project runs smoothly. Deborah is also studying a master’s degree at Sheffield Hallam University and has a keen interest in film herself. She is currently filming a documentary set at the Matlock Bath Pavilion.

Left to right: Jacob Poole, Alasdair Gretton, Callum Gascoyne

Alasdair Gretton has previously directed award-winning The Cook, the Egg, and the Hitman (2019), and Masked Conspiracy (2023), also starring Jacob Poole and Callum Gascoyne.

The ‘Dead on Distribution’ team are extremely grateful to the Matlock Bath Pavilion staff for their accommodation of the project and are excited to work with them moving forward.

Matlock Bath Pavilion is also used for other events, such as music gigs, filmmaking workshops, cider festivals, and many other events. The rooms are also available for hire.

Producer and actor, Jacob Poole says: “After the success of our last film, Masked Conspiracy, which we premiered at the Imperial Rooms in Matlock, I am very excited to be working with Alasdair and Callum again on a new project. ‘Dead on Distribution’ will be a shorter film, but we are looking to work with more experienced actors this time, including Brian Clarke and Kathryn Georghiou, who have both featured in Coronation Street. The next step on our journey as filmmakers is to make something professional which we can use to exhibit our talents, even on a low budget.”

Director Alasdair Gretton

Alasdair Gretton:

Alasdair is a film director living in Manchester having grown up in Matlock. His first feature film, ‘Masked Conspiracy’, was a finalist for several awards at the Midlands Film Festival, as well as other UK-based festivals such as The Strange Days Horror Fest and Lift Off Global Network – Manchester. Previous projects, such as ‘The Cook, the Egg, and the Hitman’, won ‘Best Edited’ and ‘Best Comedy’ at Newcastle student film festival in 2019. Alasdair has also won Red Script Film Competition for the best short horror script as well as coming in the first 13% of screenplays for the BBC comedy script room competition in 2020. Having focused on largely guerrilla, homemade projects in the last three of four years, Alasdair is now looking to make a more professional produced short film, whilst still staying true to his roots and continuing to work on friends who have featured in previous projects.

Instagram: shot_by_gretton

Kathyrn Georghiou:

Kathryn is an award-winning, classically trained actress, voiceover artist, and Mountview Theatre School alumni. You might have seen her in: Casualty, Coronation Street, Emmerdale, Holby City, The Heritage (21st Century Fox), and six seasons playing Fiona, a season regular, in The Inside Man. She is also an award-winning filmmaker. Recently she won best first-time filmmaker for her directorial debut Changing Tides, which she also wrote and produced. For Prefer to Sip Tea, another short film she wrote and starred in, she won best actress in several short film awards and a best international filmmaker award. Previously, she co-owned a family-based theatre and entertainment company called Kat’s Whiskers Ltd. who regularly performed at major music festivals across the UK, including the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, with shows she had written.

Brian Clarke: