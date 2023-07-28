Film Review: Transporting the audience back to the 1980s for the weekend

This August bank holiday, Showroom Cinema presents a weekend packed with the very best of the 80s: there will be five iconic films including a late-night special, an 80s film quiz, and an 80s-themed Saturday night party in the bar.

Commando

This unmissable event promises something for everyone and will be a great communal experience, transporting the audience back to the 1980s for the weekend.

Kicking off the weekend on Friday night is the Showroom’s much-loved Film Quiz, transformed into an 80s special and moved from its usual Tuesday slot to headlining Friday night.

Be prepared for the ultimate test of your 80s film knowledge, complete with clips, music rounds, picture rounds and much more. Straight after the quiz, there is a late-night screening at 10.30pm of the iconic action film Commando which will launch the weekend with an action-packed party atmosphere.

Saturday kicks off with Michael J. Fox in high school comedy mode in Teen Wolf, and then we take a life-changing journey with a group of friends in the classic coming-of-age film Stand By Me.

All of this will be followed that evening by a special DJ’ed 80s party in the Café Bar, complete with nonstop 80s tunes and themed cocktails designed for the occasion.

The weekend will be closing out with a John Hughes double bill on Sunday, starting with a group of dissimilar students having a detention to remember in The Breakfast Club, and then by the trials and tribulations of high school friendships and relationships in Pretty in Pink. This is sure to be a relaxing and comedy-filled end to the weekend.

The quiz and party are free to attend, but you must book a table in advance to guarantee a spot.

The films can be attended individually, however to get the full 80s experience and a huge discount on all the films as a package, the 80s weekend pass is available for just £30 and even less for concessions.