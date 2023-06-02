Film Review: The Full Monty returns to Showroom Cinema

Twenty-five years after the release of the all-time great Sheffield film, The Full Monty, Showroom Cinema will be celebrating the release of the highly anticipated, brand-new Disney+ Original series “The Full Monty”, by bringing the original film back to the big screen.

From June 9-22, Showroom Cinema will be screening the cheeky comedy (pun-intended) several times a day, with a short break while Sheffield Doc Fest takes over the building for the 30th edition of their festival. To mark the end of the classic re-run, the cinema will also be hosting a very special Q&A screening on Monday, June 26.

The big-hearted film follows a group of men who have lost their jobs at a local steel factory. Whilst desperate for money and seeking new opportunities to get by and support his family, Gaz (Robert Carlyle, Trainspotting) becomes aware of a successful Chippendales show in the area, sparking a new idea. Forming an unconventional dance troupe made up of other unemployed friends and ex-steelworker colleagues, Gaz’s gang step far outside of their comfort zone by creating a male strip-tease act that will “go the full monty” and get completely naked!

Baring all on themes that sadly remain relevant today, such as unemployment, mental health, and body image, the film manages to be both a laugh riot and a snapshot of 1990s working-class life in the city – all with an uplifting, feel-good message at its heart.

Named by the BFI as the 25th best British film of all time, and nominated for multiple Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay, The Full Monty is an unmissable film for those who live in Sheffield. Witnessing the lads’ unforgettable performance will provide an opportunity for all to see the film that put our city on the map of worldwide cinema.

For fans who can’t get enough, on Monday, June 26 Showroom Cinema is offering a unique chance to see the film with extra special post-screening discussion with Yorkshire-born, Academy Award-winning writer of the film, Simon Beaufoy (who went on to write Slumdog Millionaire) who will answer questions and shine a spotlight on the creation of this hilarious and touching local tale that remains so beloved today.