Film Review: Students create immersive film show for youth charity

Ryan Finnigan, programming assistant

Released in 1975 and known as one of the original ‘midnight movies’, Rocky Horror has developed a fervent, dedicated subculture over the years becoming known for its lively screenings and dedicated fans. The phenomenon spread globally, and the film is now recognised as one of cinema’s ultimate cult classics.

The December screening is the brainchild of a collaborative team made up of students from the University’s Horror Society, Drag Society and LGBTQ+ committee to concoct a celebratory, interactive cinema event to remember. The film will be brought to life with immersive elements including goodie bags with props, call-outs, live performances and a fancy-dress competition with prizes for the best audience costume. Although the event will be just about the most fun you could have in a cinema, it is also an event with meaning and purpose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is almost 50 years old and some of its character depictions and casting may have been ground-breaking at the time but can now be viewed as somewhat problematic as society has progressed. To address this, there will be special introductions ahead of the film there contextualising the representations of trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming people on screen to address and attempt to reclaim the issues the film raises.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

This will be an evening to remember and it’s all in support of a great cause. Profits from the screening will be donated to the Sheena Amos Youth Trust (SAYiT), a charity providing support and social opportunities for LGBTQ+ young people in Sheffield. SAYiT provide a youth-centred service delivering a broad range of services supporting the sexual, emotional and mental health and wellbeing, of LGBTQ+ young people and those who care for and support them.

If it’s your first time seeing The Rocky Horror Picture Show, fear not, all customs and rituals will be explained ahead of the film and you don’t even have to join in, just sit back and enjoy the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rocky Horror Picture Show