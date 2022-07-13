Film Review: Film celebrates drag culture, gender identity and sexualit

Fluidity.

Exploring the artistic development of Doncaster-based drag family Zehaus over the course of 18 months, the film celebrates drag culture, gender identity and sexuality. The screening will be accompanied by a selection of short films; Bender, Sonet Lumiere, Controversy, 36183, SandwichesX and Blue Monday, all exploring drag on film.

Fluid/ity, where the film takes its name, is the name of the drag nights run by Zehaus in Doncaster. Zehaus stars four drag queens and is performed by two gay black cis men, one white cis woman and one white nonbinary woman.

Fluid/ity, is directed and self-funded by Wayne Sable. A well-established dancer and choreographer, Wayne is now channelling the creative energy from dance into filmmaking and multimedia. Wayne created Fluid/ity following the worldwide acclaim and award-winning success of their recent dance films Familiar Struggle and Alone. Spending 18 months with Zehaus, Wayne got up close and personal with the performers. The film, therefore, reflects this and showcases their life in an intimate, honest, and colourful display of hardships and highlights. Featuring intimate solo interviews, the film shares the performer's insights into who they are and why they are so passionate about what they do.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fluid/ity put Zehaus in the spotlight for their powerful and profound activism, creating a safe space for the LGBT community in Doncaster. Zehaus represent an alternative space where people can come together, be themselves and be safe without the worry of being judged or victimised. It's become a hub of life and expression for the LGBT community to spread their wings and show their feathers.

The film conveys the positive impact of Zehaus's hard work to create a community of counterculture, yet still remain bold.

Unflinching from reality, this inspirational film shows the power of staying true to your own heart and mind, despite the views or perceptions of others. The film will go on to play at documentary festivals.