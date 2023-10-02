Film Review: Festival is bringing some of the biggest film preview screenings

The UK’s most prominent film festival returns, and Showroom Cinema is delighted to be a venue partner for the fourth year running with the 67th BFI London Film Festival in partnership with American Express (LFF), bringing some of the biggest film preview screenings to the north of England.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

We are excited to be opening our screenings as part of the festival on Wednesday 4 October with Emerald Fennell’s (Promising Young Woman) Saltburn. The story follows Oliver (Barry Keoghan) who finds himself drawn into the world of the charming Felix (Jacob Elordi), who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten.

One of the expected breakouts of the festival is How to Have Sex screening on Wednesday 11 October, Molly Manning Walker’s startlingly frank and stylish UK debut. The film focuses on a wild teen holiday gone awry, tackles thorny issues of coercion and consent head on.

We will be screening both Earth Mama on Thursday 5 and Omen on Thursday 12 October, which not only are a part of our LFF line-up but form part of our extensive and diverse Black History Month programme that will run all the way through October, and features contributions from many organisations.

One of the standout films of this year's LFF is sure to be All of Us Strangers, the new film from Andrew Haigh (Weekend), where screenwriter Adam (Andrew Scott) strikes up an uneasy yet intimate acquaintance with his mysterious neighbour Harry (Paul Mescal).

Fresh off her Tony winning turn on stage in Prima Facie, Jodie Comer takes on the lead role in The End We Start From, screening on Friday 13 October, Mahalia Belo’s confident feature debut brings Megan Hunter’s acclaimed 2017 dystopian novel to the screen. The film is a moving portrait of survival against the odds starring the excellent Comer, which deals with many topics, including motherhood and the world we are leaving for our children.

The final screening on Saturday 14 is the major premiere of Netflix’s Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, the eagerly anticipated sequel to the beloved and highest-grossing stop-motion animated film of all time, Chicken Run.

Whether it is tender romance, retellings of Frankenstein, stories of obsession or Chickens on the run, this year's LFF programme has something for everyone, and we will be bringing it to your screens between 4-14 October.