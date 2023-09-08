Film Review: Celebrate new releases and classics at the Showroom

Heading into the new school year, we’ve got lots of great films screening throughout September at Showroom Cinema.

Mamma Mia

Our monthly programme celebrates all aspects of cinema, from new releases, classics, and one-off events you won’t find anywhere else. And if you are 26 and under you can access films for just £5.

The month opens with a romantic theme; from Friday 8 September steamy bisexual drama Passages and A24’s festival favourite Past Lives hit our screens. For our Classics strand, we are showing the entirety of Richard Linklater’s beloved Before trilogy.

We continue to celebrate Linklater as a director with a retrospective called Lovers, Slackers and Rockers, with cult classic Dazed and Confused’s 30th anniversary screening from Friday 15 September and feel-good comedy School of Rock’s 20th anniversary from the 22 September.

The good vibes continue with comfort film double bill Mamma Mia! and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again on 17 and 18 September, plus a throwback screening of Twilight organised by the Showroom Young Programmers on 9 September.

Exclusive Q&A events include a visit from Babak Jalali, director of indie hit Fremont (22 September), and seminal Derbyshire-set thriller Dead Man’s Shoes celebrates its 20th birthday with a live interview with producer Mark Herbert of the Sheffield-based Warp Films (15 September).

Plus, the much-anticipated Strange Way of Life short film, starring Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke, comes to Showroom for one night only. Directed by Pedro Almodovar, the screening will be followed by a pre-recorded Q&A from the legendary Spanish filmmaker.

Our Showroom Classics strand includes queer masterpiece Lan Yu (from 17 September), the greatest concert film ever made Stop Making Sense, and 50th anniversary of unmissable horror The Exorcist, by the late great William Friedkin (both from 29 September).

Looking ahead to October, we’ll have a jampacked programme of preview screenings courtesy of London Film Festival touring programme, allowing you to see even more unmissable films before anyone else.

If you or anyone in your life is 26 and under, and loves film, they can sign up for a free Cine26 membership card which provide them with acsess to £5 per tickets (anytime, any day), plus extra benefits such as 20% off food and 10% off drinks in the Café Bar: showroomworkstation.org.uk/cine26/