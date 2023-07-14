News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Film Review: A swathe of classics and new releases for everyone, all summer long

With the long days of the summer holidays fast approaching, Showroom Cinema has got you covered for all kinds of family fun, with a season of summer-inspired classics and new releases on the big screen.
By Isobel Harrop, Assistant Programmer Showroom Cinema
Published 14th Jul 2023, 09:12 BST
Mr Beans HolidayMr Beans Holiday
Mr Beans Holiday

Brand new films kick things off on Friday 21 July, with the hotly-anticipated release of Greta Gerwig’s sun-drenched Barbie and the fantasy summer romance of award-winning anime Tunnel to the Summer, The Exit of Goodbyes. For our Family Time strand, the original 1995 Jumanji starring Robin Williams comes out of the toy box as an exciting and nostalgic option for those who don’t feel like playing with dolls.

The following week, we bring back the original summer blockbuster of seaside scares, Jaws, alongside a gentler trip to the beach with our Family Time pick, the animated mermaid musical Lu Over The Wall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As August begins, we launch the “Summer of Sofia” season celebrating the work of director Sofia Coppola, including a 4K reissue of The Virgin Suicides, 20th anniversary of Lost in Translation and poolside parable Somewhere.

Most Popular

From 11 August, we jet off to France with two of the most chaotic travel companions you could ask for; for Family Time on Saturday 12 August, we head to Cannes for Mr Bean’s Holiday, and all week you can take the rare opportunity to see the inspiration behind the beloved character in Jacques Tati’s 1953 slapstick classic Monsieur Hulot’s Holiday.

The laughs multiply the following week with two complementary comedy double acts. Our Showroom Classics choice, Some Like It Hot, starring Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis, is often considered one of the funniest films of all time, as well as featuring on the BFI’s list of films any child should see before they turn 14. On the sillier end of the spectrum, Family Time showcases beloved 90’s Nickelodeon duo Kenan and Kel in their bizarre tale of a summer job gone wrong, Good Burger.

The final two films in the season showcase the joy of moviemaking and cinema. A weeklong run of legendary musical Singin in the Rain, which focuses on the transition from silent cinema to talkies, is perfect for cinephiles of all ages. For Family Time, we take an all-singing-all-dancing cross-country trip to Hollywood with the original 1979 Muppet Movie.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With further films and activities to be announced throughout the holidays, keep up to date via our website and social media, and shelter from the sun (and rain) in our Café Bar and Cinema, with a swathe of classics and new releases for everyone, all summer long.

Tickets for Showroom Cinema’s summer films are now on sale - www.showroomworkstation.org.uk/summer2023

Related topics:summerBarbie