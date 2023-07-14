Film Review: A swathe of classics and new releases for everyone, all summer long

With the long days of the summer holidays fast approaching, Showroom Cinema has got you covered for all kinds of family fun, with a season of summer-inspired classics and new releases on the big screen.

Mr Beans Holiday

Brand new films kick things off on Friday 21 July, with the hotly-anticipated release of Greta Gerwig’s sun-drenched Barbie and the fantasy summer romance of award-winning anime Tunnel to the Summer, The Exit of Goodbyes. For our Family Time strand, the original 1995 Jumanji starring Robin Williams comes out of the toy box as an exciting and nostalgic option for those who don’t feel like playing with dolls.

The following week, we bring back the original summer blockbuster of seaside scares, Jaws, alongside a gentler trip to the beach with our Family Time pick, the animated mermaid musical Lu Over The Wall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As August begins, we launch the “Summer of Sofia” season celebrating the work of director Sofia Coppola, including a 4K reissue of The Virgin Suicides, 20th anniversary of Lost in Translation and poolside parable Somewhere.

From 11 August, we jet off to France with two of the most chaotic travel companions you could ask for; for Family Time on Saturday 12 August, we head to Cannes for Mr Bean’s Holiday, and all week you can take the rare opportunity to see the inspiration behind the beloved character in Jacques Tati’s 1953 slapstick classic Monsieur Hulot’s Holiday.

The laughs multiply the following week with two complementary comedy double acts. Our Showroom Classics choice, Some Like It Hot, starring Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis, is often considered one of the funniest films of all time, as well as featuring on the BFI’s list of films any child should see before they turn 14. On the sillier end of the spectrum, Family Time showcases beloved 90’s Nickelodeon duo Kenan and Kel in their bizarre tale of a summer job gone wrong, Good Burger.

The final two films in the season showcase the joy of moviemaking and cinema. A weeklong run of legendary musical Singin in the Rain, which focuses on the transition from silent cinema to talkies, is perfect for cinephiles of all ages. For Family Time, we take an all-singing-all-dancing cross-country trip to Hollywood with the original 1979 Muppet Movie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With further films and activities to be announced throughout the holidays, keep up to date via our website and social media, and shelter from the sun (and rain) in our Café Bar and Cinema, with a swathe of classics and new releases for everyone, all summer long.