Film Review: A programme of frightening flicks from around the world

Bubba Ho-Tep

From humble beginnings to now being recognised as one of the world’s best horror film festivals, the festival is packed full of the best horror movies and a series of accompanying events.

The festival team work year-round to find and select a programme of frightening flicks from around the world, featuring several film premieres. The opening and closing gala films The Elderly and Evil Eye from Spain and Mexico, respectively, are UK exclusives for the festival. Other highlights include the international premiere of the US film Matriarch, which will feature a Q&A with director Ben Steiner and members of the cast. If that’s not enough, there is also the annual Celluloid Screams secret film, a top-secret mystery title that won’t be revealed until it plays.

Alongside the new releases, there is a selection of familiar frighteners. TV fans might remember the terrifying Ghostwatch, which was initially screened on BBC1 for Halloween 1992. Hosted by Michael Parkinson, Mike Smith and Sarah Greene, the show featured a “live broadcast” investigating a haunted house. For its 30th anniversary, Celluloid Screams are bringing it back for an unmissable immersive screening at 92 Burton Road.

Genre fans will also appreciate a double helping of Bruce Campbell anniversary screenings. Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead 2 was voted for by festival fans to play at the festival for its 35th anniversary. If that’s not enough of the man with the killer chin, it will also be accompanied by the 20th anniversary of Don Coscarelli’s Bubba Ho-Tep.

Celluloid Screams isn’t all about feature films. This year, Showroom Cinema hosts an exciting exclusive art exhibition from internet sensation Jim’ll Paint It. There will also be a selection of traders hosting merchandise stalls, a roster of special guests, short horror films, and the legendary closing karaoke party.

The festival has developed an impressive audience of devoted fans, with a record number of passes sold in advance this year. If your biggest fear is FOMO and you don’t want to miss out on seeing some of the best horror films around this spooky season, tickets remain for individual films.