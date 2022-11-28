Film programme at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre revealed for December

The Bishop’s Wife is a classic romantic comedy with a festive feel starring David Niven, Cary Grant and Loretta Young – and it’s 80 years old this year! Bishop Brogham prays for divine guidance

The theatre’s film programmer, Steve Carley, said: “Krampus, the Grinch, and the Penguin are ganging up to spoil Christmas this year. Can our heroes, Batman, the angelic Cary Grant, or even Bing help save our festive film season?

“Plus we have some superb non-festive dramas with The Banshees Of Inisherin and Armageddon Time, and for music lovers a wonderful David Bowie documentary and the long-awaited Matilda the Musical. There’s also our annual visit from The Royal Ballet’s The Nutcracker."

Films at the SJT in December are:

The Banshees of Inisherin: The latest black comedy from Martin McDonagh stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleason as a pair of old friends who live on the fictional Irish isle of Inisherin in 1923. When Colm Doherty abruptly begins ignoring his long-time friend and drinking buddy Pádraic Súilleabháin, a chain of darkly hilarious events ensues…

Friday December 2 at 2pm; Saturday December 3 at 2pm and 7.30pm; Monday December 5 and Tuesday December 6 at 7.30pm

Father Earth: Father Earth is the true story of one man’s attempt to help save the planet, by converting a derelict church on the Orkney Isles into an eco friendly recording studio. It’s also a fascinating study of a psychological power struggle between a character comedian, Graham Fellows, and his long-standing creation John Shuttleworth. The film will be followed by an informal Q&A live on stage with Graham.

Friday December 2 at 7.30pm

ROH Delayed Live: The Nutcracker: Join Clara at a delightful Christmas Eve party that becomes a magical adventure. Clara and her enchanted Nutcracker fight the Mouse King and visit the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Prince in the glittering Kingdom of Sweets. Peter Wright’s much-loved production for The Royal Ballet keeps true to the spirit of this festive ballet classic, combining the thrill of the fairytale with spectacular classical dancing.

Tuesday December 13 at 7.15pm

Moonage Daydream: A cinematic odyssey exploring David Bowie's creative and musical journey from visionary filmmaker Brett Morgen, and sanctioned by the Bowie estate.

Thursday December 15 at 1pm and 7.30pm

Batman Returns: Michael Keaton dons the bat cape in the second of Tim Burton’s Batman movies, celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Danny DeVito, Michelle Pfeiffer and Christopher Walken also star.

Friday December 16 at 2pm, Saturday December 17 at 7.30pm

A Bunch of Amateurs: Bradford Movie Makers is one of the oldest amateur filmmaking clubs in the world.

Once a thriving community, these days the membership is dwindling and the group struggle to keep the wolf from the door. This screening will be followed by a live question and answer session with director Kim Hopkins and producer Margareta Szabo.

Friday December 16 at 7.30pm

Krampus: Toni Collette and Adam Scott star in this festive horror in which a squabbling family suffer the wrath of Krampus, a horned beast who punishes the bad at Christmas.

Monday December 19, Tuesday December 20 and Wednesday December 21 at 7.30pm

How the Grinch Stole Christmas: Every Who down in Whoville loves Christmas.

Narrated by Anthony Hopkins and starring Jim Carrey as the Grinch, this classic festive film from 2000 is based on Dr Seuss’s 1957 book of the same name. We’re all toasty inside… while the grinch plots to spoil the festive feeling.

Thursday December 22 at 7.30pm, Saturday December 24 at 2pm

Moviedrome: The Bishop’s Wife: A classic romantic comedy with a festive feel starring David Niven, Cary Grant and Loretta Young – and it’s 80 years old this year.

Bishop Brogham prays for divine guidance. Enter Dudley a suave angel who helps all around him only to then fall for Henry’s wife, Julia.

The exclusive monthly Moviedrome screenings bring you the chance to discover – or rediscover – a choice cut of cinema that's cult, classic or somewhere in-between.

Each screening has an extended introduction from film expert George Cromack, plus the opportunity to stay for an informal post-screening discussion.

Friday December 23 at 7pm

Armageddon Time: Inspired by writer, director and producer James Gray's childhood experiences, Armageddon Time follows a young Jewish-American boy who befriends a rebellious African-American classmate and struggles and growing up in a world of privilege, inequality and prejudice.

The film stars Banks Repeta, Jaylin Webb, Anne Hathaway and Anthony Hopkins.

Monday December 26 December at 7.30pm; Tuesday December 27 at 2pm; Wednesday December 28 at 7.30pm; Thursday December 29 at 2pm and 7.30pm.

White Christmas: Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, and Vera-Ellen – what more needs to be said about this festive film.

Living Well With Dementia films are fun and social events for people living with dementia and their friends, family and carers

The screenings have a short talk (and sing along if it’s a musical) before the screening, a tea and coffee break (refreshments provided) and another quick sing before the second part of the film.

Friday December 30 at 1pm

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical: An adaptation of the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical, Roald Dahl’s much love- story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination, dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results.

The film stars Alisha Weir as Matilda, alongside Andrea Riseborough, Stephen Graham, Emma Thompson and Lashana Lynch.

Friday December 30 at 7.30pm, Saturday December 31 at 2pm, Tuesday January 3, Wednesday January at 7pm, Thursday January 5 at 2pm and 7pm

Cinema tickets at the Stephen Joseph Theatre for films are £8 (concessions £7; Circle members/NHS/under-30s £6); for Exhibition on Screen films, £12; for event cinema, live and delayed live streamings, £18.

Dementia-friendly films: as above, and carers go free.