Film programme and streamings at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre for October

Jessica Chastain and Ralph Fiennes star in this drama exploring the reverberations of a random accident

Film programmer Steve Carley said: “ There’s our annual Fright Fest season, this time with a feast of ‘80s classic horror, and the return of our Rocky Horror Picture Show event, complete with themed evening and menu at Eat Me Café and special Rocky Horror costume competition with prizes galore.”

Films at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in October are:

See How They Run (film): In 1950s London, plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to a halt after a member of the crew is murdered. A world-weary inspector and an eager rookie constable find themselves thrown into a puzzling whodunit.

Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell, Harris Dickinson, Adrien Brody, Sian Clifford, Reece Shearsmith and David Oyelowo head a starry cast.

Friday September 30 at 2pm and 7pm; Saturday October 1 at 2pm; Monday October 3, Tuesday October 4 at 7pm; Thursday October 6 at 2pm.

Moviedrome in the Mac: Withnail and I: Two unemployed actors decide to escape the squalor of their lives in London with a holiday to the Cumbrian countryside.

Paul McGann, Richard E Grant and Richard Griffiths star in writer and director Bruce Robinson’s semi-autobiographical cult comedy set in 1969.

Includes an introduction from film expert George Cromack and an informal post-screening discussion.

Saturday October 1 at 7pm.

ROH Live: Mayerling (live streaming): Inspired by dark and gripping real life events, this Royal Ballet classic depicts the sexual and morbid obsessions of Crown Prince Rudolf leading to the murder-suicide scandal with his mistress Mary Vetsera.

Wednesday October 5 at 7.15pm.

NT Live: Jack Absolute Flies Again (streaming): After an aerial dogfight, Pilot Officer Jack Absolute flies home to win the heart of his old flame, Lydia Languish.

New version of Sheridan’s The Rivals. Featuring a cast including Caroline Quentin and Kelvin Fletcher.

Thursday October 6 at 7pm.

Ticket to Paradise (film): George Clooney and Julia Roberts as divorced parents who travel to Bali after learning their daughter is planning to marry a local whom she has just met. They work to sabotage the wedding and stop the couple making the same mistake they had.

Friday October 7, Saturday October 8 at 2pm and 7pm; Monday October 10, Tuesday October 11 at 7pm.

ROH Live: Aida (live streaming, Italian with English subtitles): Princess Aida has been kidnapped: a valuable prize in a war between Egypt and Ethiopia.

Meanwhile, the ambitious soldier Radames wrestles with his feelings for her.

As they draw closer together, each must make an agonizing choice between their loyalty to home, and their love for each other.Wednesday October 12 at 6.45pm.

The Forgiven (film): Jessica Chastain, Ralph Fiennes and Matt Smith star in the drama exploring the reverberations of a random accident on the lives of both the local Muslims, and Western visitors to a house party at a grand villa in the High Atlas Mountains of Morocco.

Friday October 14 at 2pm; Saturday October 15 at 2pm and 7pm; Monday October 17 at 7pm.

Billy Joel Live at Yankee Stadium (streaming): In celebration of 50 years of Billy Joel, Live at Yankee Stadium comes to the big screen for a one-night fan event.

The set list consists of re-edited versions of songs from the original film including Piano Man, We Didn’t Start The Fire, New York State Of Mind and Shout.

Friday October 14 at 7pm.

Exhibition on Screen: Hopper (event cinema): Edward Hopper’s work is the most recognizable art in America. The new film takes a deep look into Hopper’s art, his life, and his relationships. Introduced by Martha Cattell from Crescent Arts.Wednesday October 18 at 7pm.

Fright Fest: Poltergeist: The first film in the SJT’s Halloween celebration is a classic spine-chiller about a family whose home is haunted by malevolent spirits.

Saturday October 22 at 2pm; Monday October 24 at 7pm.

ROH Live: La boheme (delayed live, sung in Italian with English subtitles): Penniless writer Rodolfo believes that art is all he needs – until he meets Mimì, the lonely seamstress who lives upstairs. So begins a timeless love story.Saturday October 22 at 7.15pm.

The Lost Boys: The Coreys Haim and Feldman, Kiefer Sutherland, Jason Patric and Jami Gertz in Joel Schumacher’s cult classic vampire tale.

Thursday October 27 at 2pm and 7pm.

Fright Fest: Bedknobs and Broomsticks (dementia-friendly screening): A trainee witch teams up with three evacuees and a magician conman to protect Britain against Nazi invasion in World War II. David Tomlinson and Angela Lansbury star.

Friday October 28 at 1pm.

Moviedrome in the Mac/Fright Fest: The Company of Wolves: Angela Lansbury again, this time with the late David Warner, MIcha Bergese and Sarah Patterson in the Neil Jordan-directed version of Angela Carter’s magical version of the story of Red Riding Hood.

Friday October 28 at 7pm.

Fright Fest: The Thing: Kurt Russell at his very best in the tale of the unleashing in the Antarctic of an extra-terrestrial parasite that can copy any life form.

Critically damned on its release, it’s now viewed as one of the greatest sci fi/horror movies ever, and one of the many highlights of director John Carpenter’s career.

Saturday October 29 at 2pm and 7pm.

Fright Fest: The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Introduced by Fleur Hebditch. Join the theatre for Halloween on this very special night for Richard O’Brien’s cult comedy horror musical.

Before the film they will be having some fun as well as a special Rocky Horror costume competition, so come dressed up as your favourite character.

Monday October 31 at 7pm

Cinema tickets at the Stephen Joseph Theatre for films are £8 (concessions £7; Circle members/NHS/under-30s £6); for event cinema, £12; live and delayed live streamings, £18.