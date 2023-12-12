Festive film favourites - including Polar Express and Arthur Christmas - at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza

A season of festive favourite family films is being rolled out as part of the upcoming programme at the Hollywood Plaza in Scarborough.

The Polar Express is one of the festive films showing at the Hollywood Plaza in Scarborough

The movies are the Plaza from Thursday December 14 are:

Disney's Wish (U): a young girl named Asha wishes on a star and gets a more direct answer than she bargained for when a trouble-making star comes down from the sky to join her..

Thursday December 14 at 5pm; Saturday December 16 and Sunday December 17 at 2pm.

Monday December 18, Tuesday December 19 and Wednesday December 20 at 5pm.

Napoleon (15): an epic that details the checkered rise and fall of French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte and his relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his wife, Josephine.

Joaquin Phoenix stars.

Thursday December 15, Monday December 18, Tuesday December 19, Wednesday December 20 and Thursday December 21 at 7.30pm.

Wednesday December 20 at1.30pm.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes (12A): Coriolanus Snow mentors and develops feelings for the female District 12 tribute during the 10th Hunger Games.

Friday December 15, Saturday December 16 and Sunday December 17 at 7.30pm.

Family Christmas specials – all Seats £5 including popcorn:

Arthur Christmas (U): Santa's clumsy son Arthur sets out on a mission with Grandsanta to give out a misplaced present to a young girl in less than two hours on Christmas Day.

Friday December 15 and Friday December 22 at 5pm.

The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary (PG): Jack Skellington, king of Halloween Town, discovers Christmas Town, but his attempts to bring Christmas to his home causes confusion.

Saturday December 16 and Saturday December 23 at 5pm.

Dr Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas (PG): on the outskirts of Whoville lives a green, revenge-seeking Grinch who plans to ruin Christmas.

Sunday December 17 5pm.

Santa Claus The Movie (U): the legend of Santa Claus is put in jeopardy when an unscrupulous toy manufacturer attempts to take over Christmas.

Thursday December 21 at 5pm.

The Polar Express (U): on Christmas Eve, a young boy embarks on a magical adventure to the North Pole on the Polar Express.

Christmas Eve at 11.30am.

Films being shown at the Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough, include:

Love Actually: A 20th anniversary remaster of the classic Christmas romcom starring Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant, Martin McCutcheon.

Friday, December 15 at 7.15pm; Wednesday, December 20 at 7.15pm.

Elf: Another 20th anniversary treat: after years of living with Santa as an elf, Buddy, Will Ferrell, discovers that he’s a human.