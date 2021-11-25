Jodie Whitaker, who plays The Doctor, at the Doctor Who 11th season premiere screening at The Light, The Moor, Sheffield
Doctor Who Day: When Sheffield met the Doctor - and Daleks invading the city

Fans of the classic science fiction series celebrate Doctor Who Day every year on November 23 – so we’re looking at Sheffield’s links with the Doctor.

By Julia Armstrong
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 12:23 pm

Sheffield was home to the first female Doctor’s companions Ryan Sinclair, Yasmin Khan and Graham O'Brien. Parts of series 11, including the opening episode The Woman Who Fell to Earth, which introduced Jodie Whittaker as the 13th incarnation of the Doctor, were filmed in the city in 2017-18.

Locations included Park Hill flats, the central bus interchange on Pond Street and Hunter House Road in Hunters Bar.

As a result, the series also held its premiere at The Light cinema on The Moor in September 2018.

1. Doctor Who crew

From left, Tosin Cole, who plays Ryan, Mandip Gill, who plays Yaz, Jodie Whitaker, who plays The Doctor, and Bradley Walsh, who plays Graham, at the Doctor Who premiere screening at the Light cinema on The Moor, Sheffield in 2018

Photo: Andrew Roe

2. Faces in the crowd

Fans at the Doctor Who premiere screening at the Light, The Moor, Shefield in 2018

Photo: Andrew Roe

3. Selfie time

TV star Bradley Walsh, who plays Graham, has a selfie with a fan at the Doctor Who premiere screening at the Light, The Moor, Sheffield in 2018

Photo: Andrew Roe

4. Star turn

The Tardis on the red carpet at the Doctor Who premiere screening at the Light, The Moor, Sheffield

Photo: Andrew Roe

