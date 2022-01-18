Derry Girls. Picture: Channel 4

It was 2019 the last time that we had a chance to check in with Erin, Michelle, Clare, Orla and James.

The third season was due to begin filming in 2020 but that was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

If you are excited for the show’s return, here’s all you need to know.

Will Derry Girls season three be released in 2022?

Channel 4 has yet to announce a release date, however a teaser was released at the end of December 2021 – offering a first glimpse at season three.

But it will be released at some point in 2022.

Filming was completed on December 21, 2021.

Creator Lisa McGee confirmed filming completed that day with a post on social media caption: ‘Last day of school #derrygirls.’

What is Derry Girls about?

Channel 4 describes the series as being: ‘Warm, funny, and honest, Derry Girls takes a look at the everyday lives of ordinary people living in extraordinary times.’

It follows a group of friends living in Londonderry in the 1990s during the height of the Troubles.

How can you watch Derry Girls?

In the UK season one is available on Netflix – while both season one and season two are on All4.

Season three will air on Channel 4/ 4HD.

The new episodes will then be available for catch-up on All4.

Is there a teaser for Derry Girls season three?

On Christmas Eve, creator Lisa McGee tweeted a short teaser for Derry Girls – which also confirmed it would be released in 2022.

In the 20 second glimpse, which can be seen embedded in this article, the main characters seem to have stumbled into a bother of hot water.

Who is in the cast?

All of the main cast will be returning for 2022, which includes:

- Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Erin Quinn

- Louisa Harland as Orla McCool

- Nicola Coughlan as Clare Devlin

- Jamie-Lee O'Donnell as Michelle Mallon

- Dylan Llewellyn as James Maguire

- Tara Lynne O'Neill as Mary Quinn

- Kathy Kiera Clarke as Aunt Sarah

- Siobhán McSweeney as Sister Michael

- Tommy Tiernan as Gerry Quinn

- Ian McElhinney as Granda Joe

Will season three be the final series?

Creator Lisa McGee has confirmed that season three will be the final series of Derry Girls.