The pair, who practice at City Limits in Hillsborough, have been training for their performance of the Viennese waltz which will be set to She’s Always a Woman by Billy Joel.

And luckily the song is one of Dan’s wife Sarah’s favourite tunes, giving him even more reason to perfect his routine ahead of the weekend.

In an exclusive interview with The Star, Dan said: “The song is one of my wife’s favourite songs so my wife and my kids are going to come to training this week...

Dan Walker and his Strictly Come Dancing partner Nadiya Bychkova will be dedicating their dance this week to Dan's wife Sarah. (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

"And my wife is going to be there at Strictly at the weekend so hopefully it will all come together beautifully and I’ll dance a perfect Viennese waltz.”

He added that Nadiya had choreographed the dance with Sarah in mind, to make it as ‘romantic’ and ‘special’ as possible.

Nadiya says she is impressed with his progress so far and has praised his dedication to the dance.

She said: “It’s going really well and I think Daniel enjoys it. This week is very special and I’m really pleased with him.”

Award-winning BBC presenter and University of Sheffield graduate Dan Walker, who met his wife Sarah while studying at University of Sheffield, received an Honorary Doctorate during the university's Winter Graduation week on January 10, 2019. Picture: Chris Etchells.

When will Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova next be on Strictly?

The pair are set to perform their romantic dance on the next Strictly Come Dancing live show, which will be aired on Saturday.

After a disappointing score of 21 on October 9 – when judge Craig Revel Horwood gave them just three points – Dan and Nadiya redeemed themselves last week with a cha cha cha set to MC Hammer.

But they refuse to dwell on the past – Dan told The Star the whole point is ‘just getting through’ and they have already ‘forgotten’ about their more difficult week.

Nadiya said Dan is improving week on week and is a ‘pleasure to work with’.

She added: “I am loving it, he’s an amazing student. He makes my work so easy. He loves the techniques and he really understands it."

Dan has already taken his mum to the Strictly set and will now be giving his wife the same treatment, hoping to woo her when she watches him on stage on Saturday.

When Dan’s mum visited the TV show she quickly became a social media sensation, after he tweeted to say she was more concerned with practical matters like cleaning the floors, parking and drinking coffee than she was with his dancing.

Hopefully Sarah will be watching his Viennese waltz more closely!

Who is Dan Walker’s wife Sarah?

Dan likes to keep his private life private, but we do know he met his wife Sarah when they were both studying at University of Sheffield and Dan completed his Masters degree in broadcast journalism.

They met in 1999 and married in 2001 after two years of dating.

They moved back to Sheffield a few years ago and now live in a house in the city, with their three children and a cockapoo called Winnie.