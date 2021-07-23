Come Dine With Me makers seek Sheffield contestants to appear on Channel 4 show with £1,000 prize
Do you have what it takes to cook up a storm and win £1,000 on the hit Channel 4 show Come Dine With Me?
The programme’s makers are looking for keen cooks from Sheffield to appear in the latest series of the show in which contestants compete to throw the perfect dinner party.
Filming is due to take place in Sheffield from September 13 and 17 and anyone can apply to take part, provided they’re aged 18 or over, have not worked or trained as a professional chef and live in Sheffield or the surrounding area.
For this series, the producers are shaking up the formula and using a centralised house to host the dinner parties.
Casting producer Sasha Risner said: “Following the success of previous episodes in Sheffield we are back looking for hosts to create the recipe for success.
“We are looking for keen cooks with bags of energy and who are up for the challenge of winning £1,000!”
To apply, visit https://itv.etribez.com/ag/itvmultistory/cdwm/welcome.html.