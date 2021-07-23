Come Dine With Me makers seek Sheffield contestants to appear on Channel 4 show with £1,000 prize

The programme’s makers are looking for keen cooks from Sheffield to appear in the latest series of the show in which contestants compete to throw the perfect dinner party.

Filming is due to take place in Sheffield from September 13 and 17 and anyone can apply to take part, provided they’re aged 18 or over, have not worked or trained as a professional chef and live in Sheffield or the surrounding area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The makers of the Channel 4 show Come Dine With Me are looking for people from Sheffield to appear in the latest series

For this series, the producers are shaking up the formula and using a centralised house to host the dinner parties.

Casting producer Sasha Risner said: “Following the success of previous episodes in Sheffield we are back looking for hosts to create the recipe for success.

“We are looking for keen cooks with bags of energy and who are up for the challenge of winning £1,000!”