Viewers across the country have been able to see the stately home near Sheffield – which has recently been named most beautiful in the world by TripAdvisor – in all its festive glory as staff prepare for their busiest season of the year.

The show was the first installment in a trio of episodes which go behind the scenes of stately homes up and down the country.

Christmas at Chatsworth House is a programme on Channel 4 which focuses on how staff prepare for the festive season at the stately home near Sheffield.

The venues are well known for putting on a real show over the festive season, helping visitors to get into the Christmas spirit and enjoy a luxury festive experience.

And we all know that Christmas at Chatsworth is an experience like no other, with the beautiful lights set against the stunning backdrop of the Peak District.

But what is the programme about, when was it on TV and how can you watch it now? This is everything you need to know.

When was Christmas at Chatsworth House on Channel 4?

There are a range of events going on for Christmas at Chatsworth House in the Peak District, which is celebrating 20 years of holding the annual magical events.

The first episode in the series, which focuses on the Peak District stately home, first aired at 7pm on Saturday, December 18.

The programme lasted for an hour.

How can I watch Christmas at Chatsworth House?

Although the programme has already aired, it is still available to view on Channel 4’s catch up/on demand service, All 4.

The on demand version lasts for 47 minutes and can be found by searching ‘Christmas at Chatsworth House’.

What is Christmas at Chatsworth House about?

According to the Channel 4 synopsis, the programme provides: “A joyful look at how the team at Chatsworth House create an enchanting Christmas 2021”.

It shows the staff at the attraction getting ready for the full Christmas experience, after a year of lockdowns and cancellations.

They are shown putting up the decorations and putting the final preparations in place for the Christmas events they have planned, including the Christmas market.

A similar programme was filmed for Channel 4 last year, which showed the staff coping with all the restrictions brought about by the Covid pandemic.

It focused on them having to close at what should have been their busiest time of the year and cancelling all the annual festive events they had planned..

What is going on at Chatsworth House this Christmas?

Chatsworth is well-known for its exciting and large-scale Christmas events, and this year the attraction is celebrating 20 years of Christmas at Chatsworth.

It held its own market, as well as live music, festive displays around the house and an illuminated walk, which runs until January .

A description on the Chatsworth House website reads: “Entrancing scenes will combine nostalgic references to Christmases of years past with the traditions at the heart of Chatsworth’s seasonal celebrations.

"The Chapel will come alive with festive music; a kaleidoscope of colour will mingle playfully with gems and minerals from our collection; inventive use of recycled materials will illustrate the potential of sustainable decorating; and no winter celebration would be complete without a sprinkling of the white stuff...”