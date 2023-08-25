Bringing Back the Best of the 80s this August Bank Holiday Weekend

Fans of 80s movies and music can travel back in time this weekend at Showroom Cinema in Sheffield, with five of the decade’s greatest films plus a free-to-attend special edition of the film quiz and a free 80s party in the Café Bar.

Breakfast Club

Some of the most iconic and beloved films in cinema history were made in the 1980s, so the Showroom's film-loving team have chosen five favourites that deserve to be back on the big screen. The 80’s-themed film quiz on Friday 25 and party in the bar with DJ on Saturday 26 August are free to attend, with reservations through the venue’s website recommended.

Viewers can enjoy a late-night screening of the classic action film Commando starring Arnold Schwarzenegger on Friday 25 August, followed by two coming-of-age stories on Saturday, including the family-friendly comedy Teen Wolf starring Michael J. Fox, which inspired the more recent incarnations. There's also the beloved Stephen King adaptation Stand By Me, which follows four young friends on a life-changing adventure.

On Sunday, there's a laidback John Hughes double bill of life in High School, including cult comedy The Breakfast Club that brings together a group of very different students in detention. The weekend ends with another teen classic about love and growing up, Pretty in Pink, starring 80s idol Molly Ringwald.

This indie cinema has long been known as a place to discover cult classics and rewatch timeless favourites whilst being immersed in the full cinema experience. With new Showroom Classic films playing every week, monthly Showroom Spotlight staff picks and retrospective seasons, there are plenty of throwback films to see alongside a curated selection of new releases.

The Very Best of the 80s weekend will allow audiences to relive this memorable decade and offer younger cinemagoers the chance to discover fantastic films from the 80s for the first time.

Cinema Manager Simon Beaumont from Showroom Cinema said:

“We’re really excited to transport people back to the eighties for the whole weekend, with themed drinks and optional fancy dress for the party.

“We chose a selection of films to represent this time in pop culture, from family-friendly comedies to over-the-top action and cult teen dramas. It’s great to bring back enduring films like these 80s classics to the big screen.”

Celebrating the 80s theme, Showroom Cinema polled their staff to find out their top 100 films from the 80s and the top five came in as Back to the Future, E.T. the Extra Terrestrial, The Shining, Aliens and Labyrinth.

Tickets and £30 weekend passes for the Very Best of the 80s Weekend can be purchased at: