The channel, which is targeted at younger audiences, will mark its return with a launch party featuring Radio 1 DJs Greg James and Clara Amfo, plus the first episode of new spin-off RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs the World.

But why is BBC Three returning to air, what can viewers expect and how can you watch it? Here’s everything you need to know.

Why did BBC Three end as a channel and why is it being brought back now.

BBC Three's opening night will include new episodes of Eating With My Ex (BBC/Thames TV/EWME/Arron Bowen)

It’s almost exactly six years since BBC Three stopped broadcasting and moved online only in February 2016, with then BBC director general Tony Hall saying younger audiences were watching less ‘linear TV’ and the move would save the corporation £30 million.

So why, at a time when the BBC’s budget is coming under increasing strain and after a big growth in streaming TV since the pandemic began, is the Beeb choosing to bring it back now.

BBC Three controller Fiona Campbell said that even in an age of on-demand streaming, ‘linear TV’ remained an important medium for creating ‘a moment’ among viewers.

What will be on BBC Three?

Fiona Campbell described the channel’s style as ‘unfiltered, unapologetic and extraodinary’.

The first few days of scheduling reveal a mixture of comedy, reality TV including dating and property shows, and live sport.

There is some original content, including The Fast and the Farmer-ish, featuring farmers from Northern Ireland racing tractors, and a number of repeats of shows like the comedy Fleabag, which was originally commissioned by BBC Three when it was online-only and made the leap to BBC One after first appearing on iPlayer only.

Eating With My Ex, the comedy sketch show Lazy Susan and the documentary Cherry Valentine: Gypsy Queen and Proud are among the shows lined up, along with live coverage of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Upcoming shows include Peacock, a new gym-based comedy from People Just Do Nothing's Allan 'Seapa' Mustafa, and The Drop, a streetwear competition filmed in Manchester with Clara Amfo and singer Miguel.

Fional Campbell has also spoken of plans for a new BBC Three soap opera set in a city such as Belfast, Aberdeen or Newcastle, which would provide opportunities for local actors and writers there.

How can I watch BBC Three?

BBC Three will air each night from 7pm on Freeview, Sky, Virgin and Freesat, and it will remain available on iPlayer.

What is the BBC Three opening night schedule in full?

7pm: BBC Three x Radio 1: The Launch Party

7.55pm: The Catch Up – a round-up of the day’s news

8pm: Eating With My Ex series 4 – celebrity specials, episode 1

8.30pm: Eating With My Ex series 4 – celebrity specials, episode 2

9pm: Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK vs the World series 1, episode 1

10.15pm: Lazy Susan – comedy sketch show

10.30pm: Cherry Valentine: Gypsy Queen and Proud

11.30pm: Fleabag series 1, episode 1

11.55pm: Fleabag series 1, episode 2

12.25am: Eating With My Ex series 4 – celebrity specials, episode 1

12.55am: Eating With My Ex series 4 – celebrity specials, episode 2

1.25am: Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK vs the World series 1, episode 1

2.40am: Lazy Susan – comedy sketch show

2.55am: Fleabag series 1, episode 1