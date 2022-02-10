Buckle up, young Hobbits! And prepare to return to the land of Middle-earth.

Exciting new stills have just been released for the new Amazon Lord of the Rings series – and there’s a new trailer on the way.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the most expensive TV show ever made.

Where can I watch the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer?

The trailer is available to watch on YouTube.

“Three rings for the Elven kings under the sky. Seven for the dwarf lords in their halls of stone. Nine for mortal men doomed to die.

The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power will be released later this year (Amazon Prime)

"One for the dark lord on his dark throne, in the land of Mordor where the shadows lie.”

So goes the teaser trailer for the most highly-anticipated show of the year.

A new trailer is being released on Sunday (February 13) during the Super Bowl.

When is the Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power release date?

The new Lord of the Rings show will be released on September 2, 2022.

It will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

The show wrapped filming of its eight episode-long first series in New Zealand in August 2021.

So not long to wait at all.

Who is the cast of Amazon’s Lord of the Rings show? Will Aragorn return?

Little has been revealed about the characters who will feature in the new series.

However, many of the predominantly British cast have been named on IMDB. They include:

- Morfydd Clark as Galadriel (Saint Maud)

- Charlie Vickers as Halbrand (Medici)

- Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Arrow)

- Trystan Gravelle (Anonymous)

- Benjamin Walker (In the Heart of the Sea)

- Peter Mullan (Harry Potter)

- Augustus Prew (About A Boy)

- Charles Edwards (The Crown)

- Lenny Henry (Harry Potter)

- Maxim Baldry (Years and Years)

- Robert Aramayo (Game of Thrones)

What will the new Lord of the Rings show be about?

The series will take place in the Second Age of Middle-earth, a period spanning more than 3,000 years.

It comes before the events in J.R.R. Tolkein’s Lord of the Rings books and Peter Jackson’s films, which take place in the Third Age.

This means many of our beloved Lord of the Rings characters – including Frodo, Aragorn, Bilbo and Gimli – haven’t even been born yet.

Instead, The Rings of Power will cover a tumultuous period during the rise of Sauron, the creation of the Nazgûl and the One Ring.

Expect epic battles between men, Elves and Sauron’s forces as the fate of Middle-earth is decided.

The age culminates in a final fight between Sauron and a last alliance of men and Elves which is portrayed in opening sequence of The Fellowship of the Ring film.

Will Gandalf be in the new Lord of the Rings series?

Gandalf is one of the most beloved characters of the Lord of the Rings books, brought to life perfectly in the films by Sir Ian McKellen.

The loveable wizard, also known as Mithrandir, was born before the shaping of Arda – the world where the Middle-earth continent is found.

So it is possible that the character could make an appearance in The Rings of Power series.

However, Sir Ian McKellen would likely not reprise the role. The actor responded on Twitter to a Screenrant story about the possibility of Gandalf returning to our screens, but not him.

Mr McKellen said: “I think this would be the most upsetting headline I’d ever read, if I weren’t gainfully employed elsewhere.”