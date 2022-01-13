The British TV programme, which follows a local news reporter who is dealing with the death of his wife, focuses on subject matters like grief, loneliness and mental health, as well as the importance of friendships and support networks.

It features a number of well-known British actors and comedians and sees Ricky Gervais as the leading man, as well as the writer behind the series.

It has been renewed by Netflix for a third season, much to the excitement of fans who have already binged seasons one and two.

But when does it return and what will it be about? Here is everything you need to know.

When does season three of After Life come out and where can I watch it?

The third season of After Life will air from Friday, January 14 on Netflix.

How many episodes are in After Life season three?

Just like seasons one and two there are expected to be six episodes in total.

All episodes will be available at once on Netflix from 8am on the release date.

What will season three of After Life be about?

At the end of season two, Tony's father passed away, so season three is predicted to follow Tony (Ricky Gervais) and his struggles with dealing with his father's death - as well as his romance with co-star Ashley Jensen.

It will continue to follow his work at the local newspaper and his journey after losing his wife.

Will there be another season of After Life?

No - this season is expected to be the final season of the popular TV show.

Writer and star of the show Gervais often releases three seasons of a show before wrapping things up and moving onto his next project – although there has been some suggestion there could be a Christmas special.

Who stars in After Life season three?

All of the cast favourites from seasons one and two are in it, with the return of Tony's budding love interest Emma (Ashley Jensen).

This includes Ricky Gervais, Diane Morgan and Tom Basden.

Where was After Life filmed?

The series was filmed in several locations, including Hampstead, Hemel Hempstead, Beaconsfield and Camber Sands in East Sussex.