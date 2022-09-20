A season of classic and cult movies to be screened at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

The Bishop's Wife is a classic romantic comedy with a festive feel starring David Niven, Cary Grant and Loretta Young

Moviedrome in the Mac will start on Saturday October 1 and then take place on the final Friday of each month.

Each movie will feature an extended introduction from film expert George Cromack, who said: “Our exclusive Moviedrome in the Mac screenings will bring you the chance to rediscover or discover a choice cut of cinema that is at once cult, classic or somewhere in-between.

“I’ll be introducing each screening and there’ll be the opportunity to stay behind afterwards for an informal post-screening discussion.

Nigel Terry, Nicol Williamson, Cherie Lunghi and Nicholas Clay star in Excalibur

“Moviedrome aims to acknowledge some of those guilty pleasures you never tire of seeing but maybe others just don’t get, while also giving screen time to some overlooked gems you'll wonder why you've never seen, delivering the kind of cinema no-one can forget.”

The first season of Moviedrome in the Mac features (all screenings at 7pm:

Saturday October 1: Withnail and & I (1987)

Two unemployed actors decide to escape the squalor of their lives in London with a holiday to the Cumbrian countryside, which soon turns out to be a mistake.

Paul McGann, Richard E Grant and Richard Griffiths star in writer and director Bruce Robinson’s semi-autobiographical cult comedy set in 1969.

Friday October 28: The Company of Wolves (1984)

A teenage girl falls into a deep sleep and must navigate a fairytale forest haunted by the threat of wolves and rich in symbolism. Dark gothic fantasy-horror directed by Neil Jordan and adapted by Angela Carter from her own short story.

Friday November 25: Playtime (1967)

Monsieur Hulot takes a trip into modern Paris: comedic misunderstandings and wry observations concerning modern technology and hyper-consumerism ensue. French film-making icon Jacques Tati writes, directs and performs in what is now regarded as a masterwork of international cinema.

Friday December 23: The Bishop’s Wife (1947)

When Bishop Henry Brogham prays for divine guidance, enter Dudley, a suave angel who helps all around him only to then fall for Henry’s wife Julia.

Friday January 27: The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (1967)

Genevieve’s mother disapproves of her love for car mechanic Guy. When he is drafted into the army Genevieve is forced to move on, but life is full of twists. Musical romantic drama starring Catherine Deneuve and directed by French Left Bank artist Jacques Demy in his own unique and colourful style.

Friday February 24: Excalibur (1981)

Arthur becomes king when he draws the sword Excalibur from the stone. Guided by Merlin he brings peace and prosperity to a violently divided Dark Age Britain – but how long can it last?

Award-winning director John Boorman’s vivid action-fantasy retelling of the Arthurian legend stars Nigel Terry, Nicol Williamson, Cherie Lunghi and Nicholas Clay, and also features early cinematic roles for Patrick Stewart, Liam Neeson and Helen Mirren.

Cinema tickets at the SJT for all Moviedrome at the Mac films are £8 (concessions £7; Circle members/NHS/under-30s £6).