It gives an insight into what life is like for our frontline staff as they work hard to keep people safe and respond to emergencies taking place.

The popular programme has now been on our screens for almost 10 years and is a big hit with viewers who are eager to learn more about the difficulties our emergency services face.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

999: What's Your Emergency shows the trials and tribulations of South Yorkshire Police as they patrol the streets of Sheffield and Doncaster. Photo by Channel 4.

As well as following police officers, it shows a glimpse of the South Yorkshire 999 response centre and the call handlers who work there.

This week, the programme saw officers from the force tackling a night shift and all the issues that come with it.

South Yorkshire Police (SYP) tweeted: “Tonight see's the return of our officers on 999: What's your emergency?

“The episode is all about the nightshift and looks at crimes that happen after dark! You'll see how our officers are there 24/7 and the different crimes they deal with after dark.”

This week’s programme followed staff at SYP as they broke up fights, rescued a colleague, found a fuel thief and attended a possible suicide on a bridge outside Doncaster.

This is the 14th series of the popular show and shows the impact that Covid has had on our communities as well as our emergency services.

But when is it on and how can you watch it? This is everything you need to know.

When is 999: What’s Your Emergency on TV?

The 14th series of the popular programme started on January 18 and will air every week on Monday evenings at 9pm.

It can be watched live on Channel 4, through the All4 app or on catch up services.

Is 999: What’s Your Emergency real and what does it show?

The show first aired in 2012 and makes use of fly-on-the-wall footage, following police officers, ambulance staff, firefighters and call responders to incidents, as well as interviews with emergency service staff and those involved in the incidents also.

Channel 4 describes the show as “an intimate and frank look at modern Britain through the eyes of the emergency services on the front line.”

It shows staff responding to real life calls and situations – even though some of them may seem unbelievable.

Residents in South Yorkshire will recognise plenty of sights in the show, from Doncaster town centre to Sheffield landmarks to parts of Barnsley.

Dramas in the show over the years include a teen gang who raided a South Yorkshire hotel armed with weapons, as well as gang stabbings and break ins.

But sometimes the programme highlights more emotional situations, such as a woman with dementia who was attempting to find the home of her late mother.

The woman had been reported to police by a kind stranger, who had attempted to get the woman home after she insisted that her mother lived at the property.