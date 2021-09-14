17 fabulous pictures of scenes from Everybody's Talking About Jamie that were filmed in Sheffield

The film, inspired by the true story of Jamie Campbell, who boldly dressed in drag for his school prom despite being warned not to by teachers, was shot in the city with The Moor and Parson Cross estate among the locations to be featured.

Stars of the film are set to gather for a special showing at The Crucible this Friday.

The movie has been produced by Warp Films, Film4 and New Regency, and will be distributed by 20th Century Studios.

The original Crucible team – playwright Tom MacRae, songwriter Dan Gillespie Sells of The Feeling and Park Hill-born director Jonathan Butterell – have all been involved in the project.

The musical was inspired by a real-life 2011 BBC Three TV documentary, Jamie: Drag Queen At 16.

To mark he event, we’re taking a look back at some of the key scenes shot in the Steel City.

