Festival vibes brought to the village of Oughtibridge

The small village of Oughtibridge which sits in the Northern part of the city has announced a new one-day music festival.

The festival, Oughtifest will feature some of the UK’s best tribute acts such as Elton John (Elite Elton), Taylor Swift (Katy Ellis), Bee Gees (By Stayin Alive) and many more. This one-day event is set to take place on Bank Holiday Sunday the 25th of August 2024 and is open to all ages.

The event is organised by the Oughtibridge War Memorial Recreation Ground and Sports Club Charity which has been the heart of the community for over 100 years supporting the football, cricket and running clubs.

They annually hosted a firework display on Bonfire Night, but since Covid struck the cost of hosting such an event was too much to undertake and have been forced to come up with new and inventive ways to raise money for the charity so the sports clubs can continue to run.

Oughtifest event poster

When asked if this event would just be a one-trick pony one of the organisers said: “Initially we are focusing on this year and seeing how the event goes and the turnout. Putting on an event of this scale requires a significant financial commitment, so its future success depends on whether the local people support it and enjoy it. Initial ticket sales are really positive.”

Oughtifest is open to all ages with under 4s gaining free entry with every adult ticket purchased and there will be plenty of activities to do such as rides, inflatables, and various different games for the youngsters to enjoy along with various food stalls, the event is also open to local businesses to sell or showcase their products.

This event is not just about music it's about bringing a community back together again after it was segregated by the pandemic.

“We wanted to bring the festival vibes to the village. Oughtibridge is an amazing village with an amazing community, and along with the gala, which is an amazing event in itself, we wanted to add a one-day festival to the calendar. We hope the people of Oughtibridge, Wharncliffe Side, Deepcar, Stocksbridge and the surrounding areas all turn out to support what will be an amazing day.”