Feeling the summer musical vibes at WestFest 2025

By John Highfield
Contributor
Published 1st Jul 2025, 14:06 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2025, 14:40 BST
Pupils of all ages take to the stage to entertain guests.placeholder image
Pupils of all ages take to the stage to entertain guests.
Good music, good food and time for celebration…Westfest has all the ingredients for the perfect party at Westbourne School.

The Broomhill independent school’s much-loved annual music festival returns this Thursday, July 3, from 4.30pm – and promises to be the biggest and best event yet.

Westfest will showcase the incredible range of talent from across the Westbourne community, with performances from both pupils and staff.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With everything from solo singers to full bands, it will be a summer evening full of brilliant live music and feel-good vibes.

And adding to the party atmosphere, there will also be a raffle, stalls and food trucks.

Open to families, friends and neighbours, entry costs £2 for adults, with free admission for pupils.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice