Feeling the summer musical vibes at WestFest 2025
The Broomhill independent school’s much-loved annual music festival returns this Thursday, July 3, from 4.30pm – and promises to be the biggest and best event yet.
Westfest will showcase the incredible range of talent from across the Westbourne community, with performances from both pupils and staff.
With everything from solo singers to full bands, it will be a summer evening full of brilliant live music and feel-good vibes.
And adding to the party atmosphere, there will also be a raffle, stalls and food trucks.
Open to families, friends and neighbours, entry costs £2 for adults, with free admission for pupils.