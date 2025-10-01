Feel the heat with an autumn Fire Walk challenge

There’s still time to raise the autumn temperature and sign up for a sizzling new fundraiser in support of three of the region’s leading homelessness charities.

A Fire Walk for youth homelessness charity Roundabout, the Archer Project and NOMAD will be held at the Sheffield Amphitheatre, overlooking Sheffield Station and the city centre, on the evening of October 21.

Sponsored by Sheffield B2B creative marketing agency Objective, it’s a chance to step out of shoes and socks and walk barefoot onto hot coals, knowing that every step will help provide vital support to those who need it most.

“Guided by professional instructors, participants will face the fire in a thrilling, adrenaline-fuelled challenge,” said Roundabout fundraising manager Emily Jones.

“In a fiery feat to remember you’ll be taking a powerful step toward a Sheffield where no one has to face homelessness.”

The Fire Walk is open to anybody over the age of 11, with an entry fee of £25 per person, with the anticipation that everybody taking part will be able to raise at least £100 each in sponsorship.

To find out more about the event and to sign up as a supporter of one of the three charities visit https://www.sheffieldfirewalk.com/