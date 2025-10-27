Feel the chill as Brigantes Orchestra brings Nordic classics to Sheffield

The chill of a Nordic winter blows into Sheffield Cathedral this November as the city’s Brigantes Orchestra heads north for the second of its season of classical favourites with an international theme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The orchestra’s November 29 concert, Northern Lights, presents a trio of Nordic masterpieces, including Grieg’s Piano Concerto - played by guest pianist Tim Horton - the rarely played third symphony by Jean Sibelius and Jón Leifs’ Elegy.

“Following the success of our French-themed opening concert in October, enjoy the chill of the Nordic countries on our second stop as we tip over into December weather,” said Brigantes founder and Musical Director Quentin Clare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re in search of the Northern Lights with music from Norway, Finland and a rare jewel from Iceland.

Tim Horton is the guest pianist for the Brigantes Orchestra November 29 concert at Sheffield Cathedral.

“And the highlight must be one of the most familiar piano concertos in the repertoire.

We are delighted to be welcoming Tim - Sheffield audiences will already know him as Music in the Round’s resident pianist and he is also currently playing a regular series at London’s Wigmore Hall, featuring the music of Chopin.”

The Brigantes Orchestra is the city’s own professional orchestra and has been performing to critical acclaim since 2019, performing regularly at the city’s historic cathedral.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The orchestra’s new season is its biggest to date, with a total of six concerts, including a special Last Night of the Proms celebration.

Sheffield's historic cathedral is the Brigantes Orchestra's regular home.

Other concerts in the season will include and evening of Russian classics, the music of Germany and Austria and a voyage across the Atlantic for an evening celebrating the music of the USA, including pieces by two American giants – Gershwin’s jazzy Piano Concerto and Copland’s Rodeo.

The orchestra’s January concert will also include a special school’s performance, when Stravinsky’s The Firebird will be brought to life with a special narration for young audiences.

To find out more about Brigantes Orchestra and its 2025/26 concert season visit thebrigantes.uk