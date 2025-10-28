Feed Me! Westbourne 2026 show is a production with bite!

Westbourne School is promising a musical with real bite for its 2026 production.

For pupils at the Broomhill independent School will be presenting a fresh production of cult Broadway and movie classic Little Shop of Horrors, which takes to the stage at Sheffield’s Montgomery Theatre on March 25 and 26.

It’s the story of Skid Row florist Seymour, his love for the the beautiful Audrey and the discovery of a mysterious and fast-growing plant, Audrey II, that can sing and talk - and also has dangerous appetites!

As Audrey II’s need for sustenance grows, Seymour becomes entangled in a series of increasingly outrageous situations as he struggles to meet the plant’s outrageous demands as well as dealing with his overbearing employer and the real Audrey’s cruel boyfriend, a sadistic dentist.

But when Seymour realises that Audrey II is far more powerful and dangerous than he ever imagined, he is forced to face the consequences of wishing for success without earning it.

Tickets for the Westbourne production are already available to but via the Montgomery Theatre website at www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/events/little-shop-of-horrors-2/dates