Father’s Day Tour at National Holocaust Museum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This Father’s Day, Sunday June 15 at 11am, join us for a meaningful family workshop reflecting on what it’s like to be a father and a refugee.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspired by our newly reopened Journey exhibition, we’ll explore the story of Leo, a 12-year-old boy from Berlin forced to flee his home after Kristallnacht. Through the eyes of Leo’s father, our senior educator will guide you through the exhibition to uncover the often unspoken struggles and strengths of fathers during the Holocaust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tour continues with a rare opportunity to view the newly donated Berthold Hecht Collection, introduced by our curator. Berthold Hecht, a father from Breslau, survived Buchenwald and led his family to safety - a powerful example of fatherly resilience and love.

Join us for a thoughtful and moving way to mark Father’s Day with your family. Book at https://www.holocaust.org.uk/Event/fathers-day-tour