Fantastic summer of fun in store for families at Gulliver’s Valley

Gulliver’s Valley theme park has a fun-filled, action-packed summer of adventure lined up to keep youngsters entertained during the school holidays.

The Rother Valley resort, which is celebrating its fifth birthday this month, is preparing to welcome thousands of families over the summer period, with Gully, Gilly and the gang ready to greet visitors of all ages.

Special characters including the Very Hungry Caterpillar and The Clangers will be making appearances each day over the summer holiday period to meet and greet youngsters for the perfect photo opportunities.

And to help the park celebrate its birthday, local legend Paul ‘Chuckle’ Elliott will be visiting the resort on Friday 25 July to meet guests and take a wander down the Chucklebrother’s dedicated ‘Chuckle Street’.

Summer fun at Gulliver's Valley

There are new rides at Gulliver’s Valley this year, with Crazy Planes and Turbo Towers in the Gulliver’s Gears area. Turbo Towers offers riders treetop views of the Rother Valley before plunging them down a 15-metre drop, while Crazy Planes invites you to buckle up and enjoy a ‘flight’ which spins guests through the skies!

These are in addition to the more than 30 rides and attractions at the theme park, including Apache Falls, Ghostly Galleon pirate ship, Lost Jurassic World, alongside Gulliver’s Gears, which also houses the Grand Prix Racer rollercoaster and a range of classic cars.

Meanwhile, there are lots of lovely new animals to see in Valley Wildlife, including prairie dogs, Titch the python, Coco the leopard gecko, Sia the carpet python, Moana the bearded dragon, and a pair of great horned owls.

Towards the end of the summer holiday, on Saturday, August 30, Gulliver’s Valley will host a Summer Sparks Spectacular, when families can enjoy extra ride time with extended opening hours (10.30am-8.30pm) – all rounded off by a jaw-dropping fireworks display.

Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “There is so much to look forward to at the park this summer, with new rides, visiting characters, and amazing new animals to meet. This year we celebrate our fifth birthday at Gulliver’s Valley and the team is determined to make this summer even more special than usual for our visiting families. We look forward to welcoming you!”

Gulliver’s Valley opens daily from 10.30am-5.00pm, with tickets for the school summer holiday period costing from £23 per person, with children under 90cms in height going free.

For families looking to turn their visit to Gulliver’s Valley into an exciting overnight stay, there is a range of accommodation options available, including Unicorn and Princess Suites, Pirate Lodges, Western Cabins, Fairytale Hideouts, and the impressive Megalodon Lodge.

For more information and to book your tickets, visit: www.gulliversvalleyresort.co.uk