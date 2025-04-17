Extra seats now available for Roundabout’s Night at the Musicals
After three years at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre, South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout’s A Night at the Musicals will move across Tudor Square to the Lyceum for a one-night only showcase of home-grown talent on Wednesday, June 18.
And with tickets for both the Lyceum stalls and circle almost completely sold out, further seats have now been made available in the theatre’s balcony - and are already selling well.
Hosted for the second year by Classic FM presenter and Channel 5 news host Dan Walker, this year’s lineup of community theatre singers and dancers will be joined on stage by a team of West End actors, including award-winning Billy Elliot star James Lomas, Rebecca Lisewski and Wilf Scolding, along with professional singers Meg Birch and Stephanie Hill.
“We are delighted that we now have extra seats available for what is going to be an unforgettable night of great entertainment,” said Roundabout Events Fundraiser Denise Lawrenson.
“A Night at the Musicals will bring you the top hits from the West End, Broadway and film in one incredible concert, making the most of South Yorkshire’s great performers.”
“The 2025 Night at the Musicals is going to be bigger and better than ever at our fantastic new venue and you won’t want to miss it!”
To book for Roundabout’s Night at the Musicals visit roundabouthomeless.org./events/a-night-at-the-musicals-25/