Extra public tour date announced at Maltby Grammar Hub

The highly anticipated Maltby Grammar Business Hub has announced an additional date where members of the public can experience an exclusive pre-opening tour.

Following the success of a number of tours that have already taken place in November, the extra tour will take place on Monday 9 December at 1pm and 3.30pm. Places must be pre-booked.

The £5.9 million Maltby Grammar Business Hub is a product of a successful Levelling Up Fund bid by Rotherham Council, securing £4.5 million to revitalise the historic former Grammar School building. This ambitious project has breathed new life into the site, creating a dynamic, multi-purpose facility that will bolster education, employment, and enterprise opportunities in Maltby and the surrounding areas.

Tour visitors will have the opportunity to preview the Hub's state-of-the-art facilities, which include flexible training and work spaces, a bespoke area for Sixth Form students, offering a focused environment to support their academic and personal development and a state-of-the-Art eSports Suite.

A photo taken in the 1940’s of the historical Maltby Grammar School.

In addition to exploring the Hub's facilities, members of the public will also have the opportunity to view images and artefacts from the Maltby Grammar archives.

David Sutton, Chief Executive Officer of Maltby Learning Trust, said: "We are thrilled with the response we have had so far to our tours so adding another date gives even more people a chance to have a look round and glimpse the future of education and enterprise in our community.

“The Maltby Grammar Business Hub is a transformative project that will serve as a cornerstone for nurturing talent, fostering entrepreneurship, and driving local economic growth.”

Refreshments will be provided, and spaces are limited. Those interested in attending can email [email protected] to book a tour slot.