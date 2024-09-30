Exploring North East Derbyshire’s industrial roots with Sheffield’s Newton and Chambers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local historian Josh Daniels is set to lift the lid on the pivotal connections between North East Derbyshire’s mining heritage and Sheffield’s industrial giants, Newton and Chambers.

A talk next month is set to explore the legacy of the South Yorkshire iron masters who not only shaped Sheffield and became the largest manufacturers of Churchill tanks for World War Two, but also left an indelible mark on our local communities.

Josh Daniels is set to reveal the intertwined stories of industrial leaders, such as Stuart Crawford Wardell, a mining engineer for Charles Seeley at Tibshelf collieries.

Attendees will discover how Seeley’s progressive ideals for social housing and miner welfare became the blueprint for model villages in Creswell, Bolsover, and beyond — transforming the living standards of mining families across our region.

Stuart Crawford Wardell established the first uniformed St Johns Ambulance brigade for the mines

Stuart Crawford Wardell ended up marrying into the Newton & Chambers family and business – furthering the local connections.

Event Details:

Location: The Hub, Gladstone Buildings, Broadleys, Clay Cross, Chesterfield, S45 9JN

The Hub, Gladstone Buildings, Broadleys, Clay Cross, Chesterfield, S45 9JN Date: Tuesday, 22nd October

Tuesday, 22nd October Time: 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM

11:00 AM to 12:00 PM The event is free.

The event is part of a calendar of events that explore the rich mining heritage of the Clay Cross area which is being funded by a £79,650 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund. The two-and-a-half-year project is exploring the lives and heritage of former miners, with their recordings turned into podcasts for the wider community to hear. It is paying particular attention to the cultural heritage associated with mining art and music.