Explore a legacy of innovation as the University of Sheffield opens its doors to the public

Step into a world where history and groundbreaking discovery collide as the University of Sheffield opens its doors to the public for exclusive tours of its most iconic buildings and museums.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors will have the chance to walk in the footsteps of pioneers and explore architectural marvels, discovering the fascinating stories and unique history that shaped the University since its founding in 1905 through penny donations from local residents.

There will also be the opportunity to discover the University museums’ extraordinary exhibits and witness the evolution of its research, from the groundbreaking discoveries of yesteryear to the cutting edge innovations of today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the national Heritage Open Days 2025 festival, the Russell Group institute is one of hundreds of organisations welcoming the public to explore some of England’s most compelling architectural wonders. As a supporter of the Sheffield Heritage Open Days strand of the festival, the University’s tours are among 125 buildings and other sites opening their doors across the city from 12 - 21 September.

University of Sheffield's Firth Court

Free guided tours will take place at the University of Sheffield on 13 and 14 September 2025. Full details can be found here (advance booking is required) www.sheffield.ac.uk/public-engagement/upcoming-events/heritage-open-days-guided-tours

Highlights include:

Firth Court and the Rotunda: A stunning Edwardian Grade II listed building, Firth Court serves as the university's administrative hub and houses the equally impressive Firth Hall.

A stunning Edwardian Grade II listed building, Firth Court serves as the university's administrative hub and houses the equally impressive Firth Hall. The Sir Frederick Mappin Building: This Grade II-listed building is named after Sir Frederick Mappin, a Sheffield factory owner and politician who supported the formation of the University of Sheffield and subsequently became the first Pro-Chancellor in 1905.

This Grade II-listed building is named after Sir Frederick Mappin, a Sheffield factory owner and politician who supported the formation of the University of Sheffield and subsequently became the first Pro-Chancellor in 1905. Alfred Denny Museum: Established in 1905 and named after the University’s first professor of biology, Alfred Denny, the museum holds a vast collection of zoological specimens, many of which date back to the early 1900s.

Established in 1905 and named after the University’s first professor of biology, Alfred Denny, the museum holds a vast collection of zoological specimens, many of which date back to the early 1900s. Turner Glass Musuem: Founded in 1943 by chemist and glass technology pioneer William Ernest Stephen Turner, the museum showcases a rich history of scientific glass manufacture.

Founded in 1943 by chemist and glass technology pioneer William Ernest Stephen Turner, the museum showcases a rich history of scientific glass manufacture. Western Bank Library: While not part of the guided tours, the library is hosting a free exhibition open to the public for the next few months. Titled "Peter Blundell Jones: Architecture, Landscape and the City," the exhibition celebrates the life and work of the late architectural historian and features a remarkable 3D scale model of Sheffield as it was 125 years ago. There is also a special one-off curator-led tour led by Dr Xiang Ren of the University’s School of Architecture and Landscape.

Full details of all the events and times can be found here

Professor Vanessa Toulmin, Director of City, Culture & Public Engagement at the University of Sheffield, said: “The University of Sheffield's built heritage and the unique collections we’re custodian of offer a captivating glimpse into our remarkable social and cultural impact over the past 120 years.

“We are proud to share the rich histories of these iconic landmarks and illuminating archives, which tell the story of not only our city, but the wider world beyond.”

For full tour details and bookings, visit: www.sheffield.ac.uk/public-engagement/upcoming-events/heritage-open-days-guided-tours