Experience the Magic of Vaughan Williams with The Hallé at Sheffield City Hall
This unmissable concert will feature The Lark Ascending, performed by Roberto Ruisi, Leader of The Hallé. This deeply evocative piece, often voted one of the nation’s favourite classical works, captures the essence of the English countryside.
The programme also includes Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis, an immersive composition that showcases Vaughan Williams’ use of harmony, and his Fifth Symphony, a work filled with warmth and lyricism. The concert opens with The Wasps Overture, a lively piece that sets the tone for the evening.
Andrew Manze has described the Fifth Symphony as "instantly captivating," and his deep connection to the composer’s work ensures an unforgettable performance.
Tickets are available now – don’t miss the opportunity to experience these iconic works brought to life by one of the UK's finest orchestras.
Book now via: https://www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk/