Experience Sweet and Sour – The Ultimate Tribute To Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo

Wish you could see Sabrina Carpenter or Olivia Rodrigo perform live?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Well, we've got the next best thing! Get ready for an electrifying night of pop anthems, heartbreak hits, and fierce rival vibes at Sweet and Sour–the ultimate Olivia Rodrigo vs. Sabrina Carpenter tribute show! Featuring a powerhouse live band and dynamic dancers, this show brings every beat and lyric to life, immersing you in the stories, sass, and soul of two of pop’s biggest sensations.

Feel the intensity of Olivia’s raw, emotional ballads like Drivers License and Vampire, and let loose to Sabrina’s unapologetic anthems like Please, Please, Please and Nonsense. With every note and move, our performers channel the sweetness and sting of young love, breakups, and finding your voice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From captivating vocals to striking visuals, Sweet and Sour delivers the ultimate show down that’ll make you sing, dance, and relive every bittersweet moment. Whether you’re Team Rodrigo, Team Carpenter, or somewhere in between, this tribute show is an unforgettable experience!

Saturday August 2 at Sheffield Octagon Theatre