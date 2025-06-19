Experience Sweet and Sour – The Ultimate Tribute To Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo

By Emilia Lodge
Contributor
Published 19th Jun 2025, 10:51 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2025, 12:32 BST
Wish you could see Sabrina Carpenter or Olivia Rodrigo perform live?

Well, we've got the next best thing! Get ready for an electrifying night of pop anthems, heartbreak hits, and fierce rival vibes at Sweet and Sour–the ultimate Olivia Rodrigo vs. Sabrina Carpenter tribute show! Featuring a powerhouse live band and dynamic dancers, this show brings every beat and lyric to life, immersing you in the stories, sass, and soul of two of pop’s biggest sensations.

Most Popular

Feel the intensity of Olivia’s raw, emotional ballads like Drivers License and Vampire, and let loose to Sabrina’s unapologetic anthems like Please, Please, Please and Nonsense. With every note and move, our performers channel the sweetness and sting of young love, breakups, and finding your voice.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

From captivating vocals to striking visuals, Sweet and Sour delivers the ultimate show down that’ll make you sing, dance, and relive every bittersweet moment. Whether you’re Team Rodrigo, Team Carpenter, or somewhere in between, this tribute show is an unforgettable experience!

Saturday August 2 at Sheffield Octagon Theatre

Related topics:Sabrina Carpenter
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice