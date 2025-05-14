Experience of a lifetime up for grabs this Father’s Day at Marco Pierre White’s Sheffield restaurant

The chance to win your dad the experience of a lifetime as well as spending some quality time with him this Father’s Day is why one Sheffield restaurant is pulling out all the stops to make it a day to remember for all the right reasons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having partnered with Buy a Gift, the UK's leading provider of experience days, families who reserve a table at Marco Pierre White’s Steakhouse at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel on Chesterfield Road South will not only be in with a chance to win an incredible prize but will also receive a 20 per cent discount code which can be redeemed against any future Buy a Gift experience.

The restaurant team has also put in place a deliciously tempting menu that includes a fabulous range of sharing steaks and a signature rib of beef Sunday roast that’s perfect to treat the family and make his day truly memorable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connor Britten, restaurant manager said: “Slowing down a little and taking time out to spend with the family and in particular the dads on 15 June, is the perfect way to get the family together and enjoy a meal out.

Delicious food awaits at Marco Pierre White's Sheffield Steakhouse this Father's Day

“There’s so much going on in everyone’s lives and a lot of us never really give ourselves the time of day to sit back and relax over a lovely meal.

“This Father’s Day we want to put that record straight and what better way than to spoil your dad with a delicious meal that includes the impressive Tomahawk.

“The chance to win a £250 Buy a Gift voucher which can then be redeemed against an amazing experience is also one not to be missed. It can be used against anything such as driving or flying experience, arts, days out or a short break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is nothing worse than to look back and think that you didn’t spoil dad on Father’s Day, so the menu, that’s been put together by Marco personally, is a fantastic way to show just how much you care.”