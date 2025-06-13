Exciting new theatre on stage at Sheffield festival

A new theatre show will be performed outside London for the first time in Sheffield next week.

Two Plant Gaysians, an experimental show featuring interactive technology, dance and spoken text, is at the Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse inside The Crucible Theatre on Thursday, June 26.

The show, by London artists Ghost and John, is part of the tenth-anniversary Migration Matters Festival.

It tells their story, of being a romantic and wholesome pair of gay Asians, living a beautiful life in London while nurturing hundreds of houseplants to fill a certain ‘hole.’

The story touches on migration, love and ecology

They use innovative storytelling to weave a captivating narrative from the ephemera of home, touching on migration, love and ecology.

Tickets cost from £4 and can be booked at https://www.migrationmattersfestival.co.uk/programme/two-plant-gaysians

