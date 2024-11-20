Exciting festive events at St Andrew's Psalter Lane Church

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As well as our usual Advent and Christmas services, which range from family-friendly Christmas services to quiet, contemplative Taizé Prayer, we're holding a couple of really special events to get you in the Christmas spirit!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fun begins on Tuesday, December 3 with our Sheffield Carols Evening - drop in any time between 6.30 - 8.30pm to join in singing carols from Sheffield's folk tradition in an informal atmosphere - and do a bit of Christmas shopping! Delicious seasonal refreshments will be available and entry is free - Everyone Welcome - Bring the Family!

On Friday, December 6 we invite you to join us for Saltmine Theatre Company's rediscovery of Charles Dickens' classic tale 'A Christmas Carol'; a festive, supernatural spectacular which appeals to us to 'honour Christmas in our hearts, and keep it all the year round'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suitable for all ages, the show starts at 6.30pm on Friday, December, 6 and tickets cost £5 on the door; reserve yours by emailing [email protected]

Bah Humbug! Saltmine Theatre Company presents 'A Christmas Carol'

We will also be holding services of Taizé Prayer for Advent at 7pm on Thursdays 5th, 12th and 19th December; our 'Carols by Candlelight' service at 6pm on Sunday, December 22 includes song, prayer and reflection in a wonderfully seasonal service with the church lit by candlelight; and a joyful celebration Christingle Service, led by Revd Cheryl Collins at 4pm on Christmas Eve, will bring children and parents together to share the light of Jesus and spread a message of hope!

And of course, everyone is invited to celebrate Christmas with us at our All Age Christmas Communion at 10.30am on Christmas Day - everyone welcome!

Share the joy of the season and show off your favourite gifts at this shorter-than-usual service of Holy Communion which will let you get home in time to cook the turkey!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of these events, as well as our regular 10.30am services every Sunday, are held in our beautiful building: St Andrew's Psalter Lane Church, SHEFFIELD, S11 8YL. We'd love you to come and join us this festive season!

See our website https://standrewspsalterlane.org.uk/ for these and other events.