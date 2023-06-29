Excitement builds as new acts announced for Barnsley's big weekend

Exciting new headline acts have been announced for Barnsley’s Big Weekend, with this year’s event incorporating the town’s Pride and Brassed On! festivities.

As part of Barnsley’s Big Weekend on Friday 14 - Sunday 16 July, Barnsley’s Pride celebrations will be taking place on Saturday 15 July.

The main stage, sited in Barnsley Civic’s Mandela Gardens, will be hosted by Jamie Campbell – the inspiration for South Yorkshire’s award-winning musical ‘Everybody’s talking about Jamie’.

The main stage will showcase a variety of acts performing throughout the day, with everything from drag queens to pop, 90s and funk musicians.

Barnsley town centre

Popular local radio DJ and TV presenter, Stephanie Hirst, will be headlining The Garrison bar, which will function as a secondary stage on the day. Her performance will be preceded by Barnsley singer Hollie Tandy – of X-Factor fame.

A spokesperson from the Barnsley Pride forum said: “Barnsley Pride will be a wonderful celebration of inclusivity and diversity in our town. This free event will deliver a full day of entertainment over two stages.

“The event is open to everyone and offers an opportunity to celebrate the unique identities and expressions of the LGBTQIA+ Community.”

Also on the Saturday, Barnsley town centre will welcome the return of the Brassed On! festival.

Brassed On! will be delivering music in the Glass Works Square, outside the Alhambra Shopping Centre and in Peel Square. A variety of acts have been confirmed to perform including the world-renowned Grimethorpe Colliery Brass Band, Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band, and Barnsley’s very own Frumptarn Guggenband. Bands are coming from across Europe to help Frumptarn Guggenband celebrate their 20th anniversary. The Old Dirty Brasstards will also be entertaining the crowds, performing Artic Monkeys tracks.

Running from Friday 14 July to Sunday 16 July, Barnsley’s Big Weekend will take place across the town centre and together with Pride and the Brassed On! festival, will feature live music from around the world, a family sports day and much more.

The brand-new ‘Barnsley Goes Global’ on the Friday will feature a number of musical groups from Taiwan, Japan, India, Germany and more. Child-friendly activities and music will take place in the afternoon in Library @ the Lightbox, and then a world-music night to remember will take in the Glass Works Square.

After the jam-packed programme on Saturday, Sunday brings a special day of health-focused activities designed to get Barnsley moving – called #WhatsYourMove.

The family-friendly sports day includes a virtual reality swing, climbing tower, BMX and scooter ramp, archery tag and much more.

Also in attendance will be Olympic gold medal-winning cyclist and South Yorkshire active travel commissioner Ed Clancy. Ed will be promoting the benefits of regular exercise and joining in with the incredible activities.

Cllr Robert Frost, Cabinet Spokesperson for Regeneration and Culture at Barnsley Council, said: “We are so excited to see Barnsley’s Big Weekend return to the town centre next month. Filled with fantastic free activities and incredible live performances, it’s going to be a weekend to remember. Come along and make it yours in Barnsley town centre!”

