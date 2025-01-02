Ernest Aines - Critically Acclaimed Alt Folk/Americana Singer at Victoria Hall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Australian multi-award-winning singer-songwriter Ernest Aines is set to captivate audiences across the UK with his Tales of a Modern Man tour in 2025, marking his highly anticipated third UK tour.

Known for his powerful voice, evocative lyrics, and mesmerizing stage presence, Aines will perform in intimate venues across the UK, including some of the country's most atmospheric theatres and churches.

Fresh from a standout performance at the prestigious Celtic Connections Festival in Glasgow, Aines continues to make waves internationally. His critically acclaimed album Spiral Bound has garnered nominations for major music awards, including the Australian Folk Alliance Award for Best Solo Folk Artist and the Victoria Music Award for Best Folk Work, solidifying his status as one of Australia’s most exciting voices in the indie/folk scene.

Saturday 25th January, Victoria Hall, Norfolk St. Sheffield; S1 2JB.

Ernest Aines

Doors: 7.30pm.

Tickets: Earlybird £16.58/General £32.10.

Contact: 0114 272 1749.