Entertainment: The Acoustic Angels are back at Crookes Social Club

After a fabulous sold out concert in April, the fabulous Acoustic Angels are delighted to be back at Crookes Club for an early summer party.

The band are based in and around Sheffield and have been established for over 20 years. They have a wealth of experience playing gigs up and down the country at a wide array of different venues & functions.

The band is made up of some of the area’s finest musicians. Collectively they have worked together and individually with the likes of, Take That, The Spice Girls, Paul Carrack, Donny Osmond, Ray Davies, Peter Kay, Blue, Atomic Kitten, 911, Lulu, Five, Will Young, John Mayall, Peter Green, Mick Taylor, Long John Baldry, Corrine Bailey Rae, Tony Christie, Hamish Stuart, John Parr and Andy Fairweather Low.Hear your favourite songs from the likes of Marvin Gaye, Earth Wind & Fire, Stevie Wonder, The Zutons, The Temptations and The Average White Band.