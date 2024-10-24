Enjoy spooky season at Sheffield Theatres

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This autumn/winter, immerse yourself in all things bone-chilling and bewitching with a host of spook-tacular shows and eerie experiences coming up at Sheffield Theatres.

Join us for an intimate supernatural tour with Spectres Beyond the Stage. Journey through the Lyceum, Sheffield’s Victorian theatre filled with tales of jilted lovers who refuse to let go, and of long gone theatre managers who continue to carry out their duties to this day… Prepare to be enthralled, entertained and maybe just a little bit spooked!

Exploring a true crime from Western America, discover the terrifying tale of KENREX; a man who was shot dead in broad daylight to sixty witnesses - but no one saw a thing… A gritty, gripping, one-man thrill ride from the creators of the Olivier-nominated Cruise, hot-headed revenge brings to the stage the murky tale of small town Skidmore’s darkest secret, and asks what would we do if faced with the same dreadful dilemma?

The spirit of the season is overflowing in Northern Ballet's A Christmas Carol. As the clock strikes midnight, join Ebenezer Scrooge on the journey of a lifetime with three mysterious ghosts. Charles Dickens' timeless tale is reimagined through dance, music and storytelling which will transport you to Victorian England through family firesides, cold winter nights and the promise of a brighter future.

Ramping up the frolics, frocks and frivolity, the Rocky Horror Show is the story of two squeaky clean college kids – Brad and Janet. When, by a twist of fate, their car breaks down outside a creepy mansion, they meet the charismatic Dr Frank’n’Furter. It is an adventure they’ll never forget, combining science-fiction, horror, comedy and music - and of course, the most outrageous fancy dress.

The much-loved cult classic Little Shop of Horrors roots itself in the Crucible over Christmas. When flower shop assistant Seymour acquires a mysterious new plant, he names it ‘Audrey II’ after his crush and co-worker. As the succulent grows and grows, it offers Seymour the kind of success he could only ever dream of… as long as he keeps feeding it! A tendril-twisting terror, blooming with hilarious rock musical favourites.

For little critters, jump on board the broom with the witch and her cat in a fun-filled adaptation of Room on the Broom. Based on the best-selling picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, join the witch and her cat who when they pick up some broomstick hitch-hikers... just as the hungry dragon appears! Will there be room on the broom for everyone?

Winter 1934 and an avalanche stops The Orient Express dead in its tracks. A murder. A train full of suspects. An impossible case. Trapped in the snow with a killer still on-board, can the world’s most famous detective, Hercule Poirot, crack the case before the train reaches its final destination? Based on one of Agatha Christie’s greatest literary achievements, step onto a masterfully cryptic, deliciously thrilling ride with Murder on the Orient Express.

For a truly terrifying theatrical experience, the unique West End hit Ghost Stories returns, more spine-tingling and terrifying than ever. When Professor Goodman - arch-sceptic out to debunk the paranormal - embarks on an investigation of three apparent hauntings, he finds himself at the outer limits of rationality, and fast running out of explanations.

All productions are on sale now. Tickets can be booked through the Box Office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.