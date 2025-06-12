Enjoy an evening visit to Clumber Park

Clumber Park will open until 7pm on six consecutive Fridays in the summer, inviting visitors to enjoy the park and its facilities into the evening.

For those who have not visited before, Clumber Park, part of the National Trust, is a beautiful expanse of parkland, heath and woods covering more than 3,800 acres.

Originally home to the Dukes of Newcastle, the park is steeped in history, with clues to its grand past dotted throughout. It is home to a splendid 83-acre serpentine lake, a four-acre walled kitchen garden and a magnificent gothic Chapel, as well as over 20 miles of trails for cyclists, runners, and walkers.

The park provides the perfect backdrop for exploring, relaxing and spending time together, and for the first time this summer, will trial keeping key facilities open later.

Walled kitchen garden & Glasshouse

From Friday, June 20, up to and including Friday, July 25, the Clock Tower Ice Cream Parlour, Woodland Play Park, Laundry Yard shop, Discovery Centre, Chapel, and walled kitchen garden will remain open until 7pm.

No booking is required, and usual admission applies. £6 per adult, £3 per child, under 5s and National Trust members are free. Family admission (2 adults & up to 3 children) is £15.

Discover more about Clumber Park at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/clumberpark